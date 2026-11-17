South Africa's re-election comes at a time when governments worldwide are grappling with the opportunities and challenges presented by AI.

South Africa has secured a key seat at the heart of global digital policymaking after winning re-election to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council for the 2027-2030 term, positioning the country to champion Africa’s interests amid rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and next-generation communications technologies.

The election took place on 16 November 2026 during the 22nd ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-26) in Doha, Qatar.

Trust

The Presidency said the outcome reflected the confidence and trust ITU member states place in South Africa and recognised the country’s longstanding commitment to multilateral cooperation and inclusive digital development.

South Africa’s re-election comes as governments worldwide grapple with the opportunities and challenges presented by AI, emerging digital technologies, next-generation telecommunications infrastructure and evolving data governance frameworks.

Digital divide

The Presidency said the country would use its position on the Council to advance an inclusive and development-focused agenda aimed at expanding digital access and narrowing the global digital divide.

“During its tenure, South Africa will champion an inclusive and development-oriented ITU that advances global connectivity, bridges the digital divide, promotes affordable access to telecommunications and digital technologies, and supports digital skills development across all developing countries, and especially on the African Continent.”

Technological advances

According to the Presidency, South Africa will also advocate stronger international cooperation to ensure technological advances drive sustainable development, economic growth, and social inclusion while helping address inequalities within and between countries.

The country has further committed to supporting efforts to strengthen cybersecurity capacity, enhance digital resilience and build the institutional and technical capabilities needed for nations to participate meaningfully in the digital economy.

“South Africa will also support efforts to strengthen cybersecurity capacity, enhance digital resilience and build the institutional and technical capabilities required for countries to participate meaningfully in the digital economy.”

Digital governance

In line with its foreign policy priorities, South Africa said it would continue to advocate for the equitable participation of developing countries in global digital governance, fair access to emerging technologies, and stronger international cooperation within a rules-based multilateral system.

The Presidency thanked ITU member states for backing South Africa’s candidature and reaffirmed its commitment to serving the interests of the organisation’s broader membership.

The country said it looked forward to working with member states, sector members and other stakeholders to advance the ITU’s mandate of connecting the world and ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital age.