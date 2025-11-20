SA Reaffirms commitment to ‘deepening bilateral cooperation’ with Iraq

'South Africa looks forward to the formation of a new Government in Iraq.'

Government has reaffirmed its relations with Iraq following that country’s parliamentary elections.

Iraqis went to the polls earlier this month for a general election that came as the country experienced a rare moment of calm in a region roiled by recent conflicts.

Elections

Incumbent Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani claimed victory for his coalition in Iraq’s general election after preliminary results showed it had secured a decisive lead.

Pretoria congratulated the Government and people of Iraq on the successful conclusion of the parliamentary elections held on 11 November 2025.

“These elections demonstrate the dedication of the Iraqi people to uphold democratic governance and national stability,” the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said.

Bilateral cooperation

Dirco said South Africa looks forward to the formation of a new Government in Iraq.

“South Africa reaffirms its commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, as well as various sectoral spheres of engagement,” Dirco said.

“We also remain committed to collaborating with Iraq on matters related to global governance as well as promoting shared goals in pursuit of global and regional peace, security and development.

“We wish Iraq every success and will continue building and strengthening our bilateral partnership to advance the mutual interests of our two nations,” it said.

New Iraqi government

Following his victory, al-Sudani must answer to Iraqis seeking jobs, better infrastructure, and improved education and health systems in a country plagued by corruption and mismanagement.

But he also faces the unenviable task of maintaining the delicate balance between Iraq’s allies — arch foes Iran and the United States — made all the more delicate by recent seismic changes in the Middle East.

Sudani emerged as a major force in Iraqi politics after he was brought to power three years ago by the Coordination Framework, an alliance of powerful pro-Iran Shiite parties that formed the largest parliamentary bloc, according to AFP.

