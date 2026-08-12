SABC needs millions to provide fair coverage of elections

The SABC needs urgent funding to enable it to fulfil its critical public service mandate during the upcoming 2026 Local Government Elections.

Parliament’s communications watchdog has sounded the alarm over the chronic underfunding of the SABC, warning that the public broadcaster needs about R120 million to provide fair, comprehensive coverage of the 2026 Local Government Elections.

South Africans are expected to go to the highly anticipated polls on 4 November 2026 as service delivery shortfalls grip the country.

SABC funding

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) confirmed the voters’ roll now stands at 29 million voters, boosted by two registration weekends in June and August that added two million new voters.

Last year, the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) appointed BMIT Knowledge Group to develop a funding model for the SABC

This after the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, Khusela Sangoni-Diko warned that the SABC is on the brink of collapse and may cease operations in December if a funding model is not finalised.

Last month, the public broadcaster officially marked its 90th anniversary, reflecting nearly a century of national media representation.

Millions needed

However, it needs money, and the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies has called for urgent funding of the SABC to enable it to fulfil its critical public service mandate during the upcoming 2026 Local Government Elections.

“The committee made the call following its engagement with the SABC, which briefed the committee on its state of readiness to provide comprehensive coverage of the elections, Diko said.

“The briefing highlighted the significant financial resources required for the SABC to execute its election mandate, with an estimated R120 million required to support its election coverage operations.”

According to SABC chairperson Nomsa Chabeli, the additional resources are needed to ensure fair and equitable coverage of all political parties, including independent candidates, while also reaching voters across the country.

The SABC said the funding would cover a wide range of election-related needs, including editorial operations, technology, results data, digital capabilities and operational support.

Public service

The committee stressed that the SABC occupies a “unique and indispensable” position in South Africa’s electoral democracy.

“As the public broadcaster, the SABC has a constitutional and legislative responsibility to ensure that citizens, including those in underserved and rural communities, have access to reliable, accurate and timely information to enable them to make informed choices at the ballot box.”

Diko emphasised that the SABC cannot be expected to fulfil this critical public service and democratic mandate while it continues to be chronically defunded.

“The committee further expressed concern about the government’s apparent disregard of the serious financial constraints under which the public broadcaster operates.

“The committee is also concerned by the slow pace in dealing with the pressing challenge of a sustainable public broadcasting funding model, which has placed increasing pressure on the corporation’s ability to fulfil its statutory mandate,” Diko said.

Last year, the SABC requested dedicated funding to support its election coverage.

Diko said this matter should never have been left to be the challenge it is now, as this could jeopardise the depth and scope of the public broadcasters election coverage, thus leaving parties unevenly profiled.

Editorial governance

In addition to funding, the committee underscored the importance of strong editorial governance and oversight measures within the SABC to ensure that its election coverage of all political parties contesting the elections is fair, balanced and equitable.

The SABC said it has already established governance structures and is engaging with the Independent Electoral Commission on its election preparations, including results operations and regional mobilisation.

It also reiterated that it has strengthened its verification processes to guard against misinformation, deepfakes and manipulated content during the election period.

EFF

EFF MP Sixolise Gcilishe raised serious concerns about the possibility of the SABC going into the elections without the budget it requires, warning that this could create an environment for favouritism and biased political coverage.

“I’m very concerned if SABC were to go to elections without the budget that they say they require, and my concern is that there will be favouritism

Gcilishe pointed to the SABC’s failure to cover the EFF’s Women’s Month events held across the country this past Sunday.

She questioned the SABC’s editorial decisions, particularly given that the broadcaster had previously deployed resources to cover marches by March and March across the country.

PEB broadcasts

Gcilishe further raised concerns about the allocation of Political Election Broadcast (PEB) slots, particularly the proposed system in which 60% of slots are shared equally among parties while 40% are allocated based on other criteria, including existing representation.

She questioned whether this system could unfairly advantage parties that already hold more seats in Parliament.

The committee said it will continue to exercise its oversight responsibility over the public broadcaster and monitor its preparations for the 2026 Local Government Elections, including progress in securing the resources required to execute its election mandate.