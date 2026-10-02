SAHRC warns older people need stronger protection as abuse persists

The commission said South Africa must examine whether justice institutions adequately respond to the realities of ageing.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has called on government institutions to urgently strengthen systems that protect older persons from abuse, neglect, violence and exploitation, warning that constitutional rights must translate into dignity and safety in everyday life.

The commission made the call as it marked the International Day of Older Persons on Thursday under the theme “The Age of Longevity: Rethinking Systems for Longer Lives”.

The SAHRC said longer lives must be accompanied by “dignity, equality, security, good health and meaningful participation in society”.

Older persons need protection from abuse

The commission said South Africa must examine whether its health services, social protection systems, care arrangements and justice institutions adequately respond to the realities of ageing.

It highlighted challenges including sexual and physical violence, psychological abuse, financial exploitation, neglect and intimidation, as well as barriers to transport and access to justice.

“Justice must be accessible, timely and responsive, with effective protection and support throughout the process,” the SAHRC said.

The commission also called for older persons and their representative organisations to be included in the design, implementation and monitoring of services affecting them.

“Decisions about longer lives must be informed by those living them,” it said.

SAHRC backs international convention

The SAHRC, through Commissioner Khwinana’s office, also backed calls for a dedicated, legally binding international convention on the human rights of older persons.

The commission said such a convention would strengthen international protections against age discrimination, violence, abuse, neglect and exclusion while advancing older persons’ autonomy, participation and access to justice.

It said the treaty process must be accompanied by action in South Africa, with existing constitutional protections given practical effect.

The commission has also constituted a Section 11 Committee on older persons to provide an advisory role and ensure issues affecting older persons are brought to the fore, deliberated on and translated into tangible solutions.

Institutions urged to act

The SAHRC called on the Department of Social Development to strengthen the prevention of elder abuse, provide psychosocial support, care services, oversight of care facilities and social security.

It urged the South African Police Service to respond promptly and respectfully to complaints, investigate thoroughly, enforce protective measures and keep survivors informed.

The National Prosecuting Authority was called on to ensure diligent prosecution, coordination with investigators and appropriate support for older complainants and witnesses.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, meanwhile, was urged to strengthen accessible court services, support with protection orders, and measures to prevent secondary victimisation.

“These institutions must coordinate their work, allocate resources and account for results,” the commission said.

The SAHRC also said the experiences of older persons must remain central to the Joint National Inquiry into the criminal justice system’s response to gender-based violence and femicide, being conducted by the SAHRC, Commission for Gender Equality and CRL Rights Commission.

The commission said families, communities, care providers and civil society also have a role in challenging ageism, reporting abuse and supporting older persons’ autonomy.

“Older persons deserve safety, dignity and justice today,” it said.