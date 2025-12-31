WATCH: SANDF intercepts over 1 000 undocumented foreigners at border in Limpopo

During the interception, a SANDF member was wounded by an aggressive undocumented foreign national.

More than a thousand undocumented foreign nationals attempted to gain entry into South Africa illegally, a day after Christmas.

This was revealed by the South African National Defence Force ( SANDF) on Tuesday.

The interception of Zimbabwean nationals occurred at the Groblersbridge Border Post, outside Lephalale in Limpopo.

New dilemma

SANDF spokesperson Captain Moses Semono said they are facing a new dilemma, specifically during Christmas Eve and the Day of Goodwill.

“On 26 December 2025​, soldiers intercepted and arrested 1,174 undocumented persons from Zimbabwe attempting to enter South Africa through illegal border crossings.

“This marks the first time our members have had to manage such a massive influx during this period of the festive season,” Semono said.

Soldier wounded

Semono said that during the interception, a SANDF member was wounded by an aggressive undocumented foreign national, but the aggressor was subdued.

​“Compounding the situation was the uncharacteristic aggressiveness of the individuals involved. Rifleman T.M. Mokoena sustained a stab wound to his forearm while defending himself against an undocumented person who attempted a life-threatening assault.

“However, due to the high standard of training provided by the Defence Force, Rifleman Mokoena was able to thwart the danger and neutralise the threat without resorting to deadly force,” Semono said.

Investigations

Semono said Mokoena received treatment at the scene.

“The undocumented persons were handed over to the South African Immigration Services in good health and without injury.

​“Colonel Dikgabane Herold Tladi, the Officer Commanding Joint Tactical Headquarters Limpopo, commended our soldiers for their restraint and professionalism, and wished Rifleman Mokoena a speedy recovery,” Semono said.

Remains found

Meanwhile, the search for a missing SANDF soldier took a grim turn on Monday after human remains believed to be linked to the Christmas Day incident were recovered near the Mozambique border.

Mpumalanga Police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said the discovery was made by a local fisherman in a remote section of the river often referred to as “no man’s land”.

Missing soldier

The fisherman observed what appeared to be human remains floating in the river and immediately alerted the authorities.

Mdhluli confirmed that, at this stage, only a human head has been recovered.

The discovery follows the disappearance of two SANDF soldiers who were swept away by floodwaters on Christmas Day while conducting border patrols near Macadamia military base.

The soldiers were attempting to cross a submerged, low-lying bridge when their vehicle was swept away by strong currents from heavy rainfall.

