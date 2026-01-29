Board of inquiry set up to probe Iran’s navy role in ‘Wills for Peace’ drills in SA

Iran sent three warships to the exercise, prompting allegations that President Cyril Ramaphosa's instructions were ignored, misrepresented or not carried out.

The Department of Defence has set up a board of inquiry to investigate the Islamic Republic of Iran’s navy’s participation in the “Wills for Peace” naval exercise, led by China and held in South Africa, despite a directive from President Cyril Ramaphosa instructing Iran to withdraw.

Iran’s participation in the drills, which included China and Russia, was heavily criticised amid that country’s clampdown on anti-government protesters.

Critics

Among the loudest critics were the United States, which has been in open hostilities with Iran. The US Embassy slammed the South African government over the debacle.

On Wednesday, 12 days after Defence Minister Angie Motshekga announced that a board of inquiry would report back within “seven days”, she appointed three judges and a rear admiral to chair the probe.

The board

The board includes Judge Bernard Ngoepe, Judge Mashangu Monica Leeuw, Judge Kathleen Margaret “Kathie” Satchwell and Rear Admiral (Junior Grade) (rtd) Patrick “Lucky” Tamsanqa Duze.

Ramaphosa reportedly issued a directive for Iran withdraw from the navy drill following a warning from the US that Iran’s participation and the presence of three Iranian warships off False Bay could harm South Africa’s international standing. particularly from the US, and also raising concerns about political costs for the country.

“The aim of the Board of Inquiry is to investigate and report on the serious allegations that the President’s instructions may not have been carried out, misrepresented and or ignored regarding the participation of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy during Exercise Will for Peace 2026,” said Defence Department spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.

“In the endeavour to ensure transparency and full independence, consultation with the identified members of the board took longer than expected, thus impacting the deadline as set.”

Inquiry

Dlamini said the board will commence its work as soon as all administrative aspects have been put in place.”

The department has yet to make the board’s terms of reference public.

