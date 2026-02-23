From feared apartheid force to crime-fighter: Ramaphosa sends SANDF to tackle gangs, illegal mining

'When the SANDF was formed in 1994 it marked a decisive break from the use of the defence force to perpetuate apartheid oppression,'said Ramaphosa in his weekly newsletter.

South Africa’s military, once a feared instrument of apartheid repression, is again being deployed inside the country, this time to confront gang violence and illegal mining.

The move was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation (Sona) address last week.

SANDF deployed to support the police

It underscores both the scale of organised crime threatening state authority and the delicate balance of using soldiers in domestic operations, a decision haunted by the country’s violent past.

“To strengthen our fight against gang violence, I am deploying the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to support the police, as we did to great effect with illegal mining,” Ramaphosa said.

“I have directed the minister of police and the SANDF to develop a tactical plan within the next few days for deployment in the Western Cape and Gauteng to deal with gang violence and illegal mining,” said Ramaphosa during his Sona.

‘Important role’

Writing in his weekly newsletter on Monday, Ramaphosa said in an era defined by increased geopolitical tensions, the country’s armed forces safeguard “our sovereignty and to promote peace and stability beyond our borders”.

Ramaphosa said the SANDF has an important role inside the country.

“Given our history, where the apartheid state sent the army into townships to violently suppress opposition, it is important that we do not deploy the SANDF inside the country to deal with domestic threats without good reason.

“This recent deployment has become necessary due to a surge in violent organised crime that threatens the safety of our people and the authority of the state,” Ramaphosa said on Monday.

Natural disasters

This is not the first time that the SANDF has been deployed inside the country. It has also responded to disasters and supported development.



During the recent floods in parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, the SANDF supported relief efforts, assisted with evacuations, repaired damaged infrastructure, and erected temporary structures.

Eroding morale

Ramaphosa noted that the SANDF’s creation in 1994 represented a clear shift away from its previous role under apartheid.

“When the SANDF was formed in 1994, it marked a decisive break from the use of the defence force to perpetuate apartheid oppression. Today, our armed forces are loyal to our democratic Constitution, are subject to civilian oversight and reflect the diversity of our nation. They operate in strict adherence with international humanitarian law.”

Ramaphosa’s decision to deploy the military to crime hotspots has drawn concern from an expert, who warned it may further erode morale in the force.

Stellenbosch University professor Lindy Heinecken said soldiers reacted positively to disaster relief missions, but felt internal crime-fighting deployments were a form of punishment.

