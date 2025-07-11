Sanef urges Mbalula to file formal complaints against ‘unethical’ journalists

Sanef says vague claims of captured journalism undermine press freedom and worsen public mistrust in the media.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has called on ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula to submit formal complaints instead of making vague accusations against journalists without proof.

This week, Mbalula publicly criticised the media and unnamed journalists for alleged “unethical behaviour”.

“The ANC is gravely concerned by the growing pattern of what can only be described as captured journalism, a disturbing phenomenon where certain journalists are no longer reporting the news but are actively involved in shaping political agendas, settling scores, and waging battles on behalf of those they align with or represent,” he said on Monday.

‘Political warfare’ – Mbalula

The secretary-general said this is not journalism; it is “political warfare” waged under the banner of the Fourth Estate.

Sanef criticised Mbalula for not providing evidence or clarity on the instances he was referring to.

“South Africa’s journalists have, over the years, covered all political parties without any fear or favour, and as an organisation, we have always advocated for journalists to conduct themselves in an ethical, balanced, and unbiased manner,” the forum said in a statement on Friday.

ALSO READ: Sanef condemns Israel’s ongoing killing of journalists in Gaza [VIDEO]

Sanef said ethics and balanced reporting are the cornerstones of journalism but added that this is not to say that journalists are without flaws or beyond criticism.

“To be clear, we are not at war with the media,” Mbalula said.

Sanef, however, said his conduct is contrary to his claim.

“If anything, his comments have the potential to erode media freedom and further exacerbate the trust deficit that exists between the media and the broader public,” the forum said.

“Mbalula is not only a leader in the ANC but also in society, and so his words are not without consequences.”

Sanef said the secretary-general’s accusation is not helpful during a time when the media is actively working to challenge disinformation and misinformation.

ALSO READ: Heatwave to hit Gauteng, residents warned to stay out of the sun

The forum added that he has not reached out to Sanef to raise any of the concerns that he has publicly stated.

This is despite him calling on the organisation, Press Council, media ombuds institutions, journalism schools, and editors’ forums to act decisively to confront this.

SG urged to file formal complaint

“If Mbalula is not satisfied or has a complaint against the work of any journalist, then he is free to approach the Press Council of SA and/or the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA,” the organisation said.

Sanef added that it was ready to meet with Mbalula and his colleagues in the ANC to address any ethical concerns that they may have.

At the same time, the forum challenged the secretary-general to report any instance of suspected criminal conduct by journalists to the relevant law enforcement agencies.

“As a former cabinet minister, we expect him to know which relevant law enforcement door to knock on,” Sanef said.

NOW READ: Gungubele not pleased after SABC Bill withdrawn by DA minister