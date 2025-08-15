SANParks is offering free access to these national treasures in September

Day visitors will be able to enjoy select SANParks facilities free of charge, excluding accommodation.

Lovers of the outdoors and South Africa’s natural beauty will be able to experience the panoramic open spaces for free in September.

South African National Parks (SANParks) created a week-long window to showcase their assets to the public and tourists alike.

The offer will extend only to free entry into the parks for day visits, and will not be applicable for any of the accommodations or any of the paid activities within the park.

Free SANParks access

Free Parks Week has become a staple of the SANParks calendar, encouraging a sense of ownership in the nation’s natural heritage.

Here are the parks that will allow free access between 22 and 28 September, unless otherwise stated:

Kruger National Park

Free week launches on 21 September and runs until 26 September

Cape parks

Agulhas National Park

Bontebok National Park

Tankwa Karoo National Park

West Coast National Park – free week ends on 26 September as it is active flower season

Table Mountain National Park – An extension is to be confirmed, but excludes the Boulders penguin colony and the Table Mountain cableway.

Southern interior parks

Garden Route National Park in Wilderness

Camdeboo National Park

Karoo National Park

Mountain Zebra National Park

Addo Elephant National Park – until 27 September

Northern interior parks

Mapungubwe National Park

Marakele National Park

Golden Gate Highlands National Park

Mokala National Park

Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park

Augrabies Falls National Park – until 26 September

Ais Richtersveld Transfrontier Park – until 26 September

SANParks Head of Comms and spokesperson JP Louw said the free access initiative allowed visitors to embrace the beautiful landscapes.

“The protected areas or national parks are also places to be energised and experience our natural and cultural heritage as a country,” Louw told The Citizen.

“It also provides an opportunity to align with various strategies of national parks, for example, the preservation of fauna and flora, and also support initiatives such as anti-poaching and anti-snaring in our national parks,” he concluded.

