Santaco condemns Mfuleni taxi rank shooting that killed four

Chairperson Hermanus emphasised the importance of stability within the industry and urged taxi operators to remain calm.

A deadly shooting at the Mfuleni taxi rank in Cape Town claimed four lives in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) Western Cape chairperson, Mandla Hermanus, three other individuals were rushed to the hospital. They sustained serious injuries.

The incident has sparked outrage across the taxi industry, with Santaco condemning the act as “brutal and criminal”.

“We understand four people died at the scene. [Additionally], three were rushed to the hospital for urgent medical care,” said Hermanus on Friday.

Call for swift arrests

Santaco has urged law enforcement agencies to act swiftly to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We call on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly and decisively to identify and arrest those responsible. There can be no tolerance for violence in our industry or communities,” said Hermanus.

While the details of the shooting are still inadequate, it is believed that gunmen entered the taxi rank office and opened fire on the people inside.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said further details will be provided.

The taxi rank has been cordoned off.

ALSO READ: Police recover 10 AK-47s at Meyerton taxi rank after shooting

Appeal for calm

Hermanus emphasised the importance of stability within the taxi industry and urged taxi operators to remain calm.

“We urge all operators to remain calm and exercise maximum restraint. This incident must not be allowed to derail the efforts underway to build peace and unity within the taxi industry across the province,” he said.

Santaco will be meeting with the relevant taxi association to establish what led to the incident and how to prevent future outbreaks of violence.

NOW READ: Four killed, three others injured at Mfuleni taxi rank in Cape Town