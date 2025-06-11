Saps vehicle repairs stall crime prevention in Gauteng, says DA

Lesufi confirmed that of the 372 mechanic positions across Saps garages in the province, only 262 are currently filled.

A severe shortage of mechanics at Gauteng’s South African Police Service (Saps) garages is hampering police visibility and crime prevention efforts across the province.

According to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s written response to the questions posed in the Provincial Legislature, 110 mechanic posts remain unfilled at Saps vehicle workshops.

DA Gauteng shadow MEC for community safety, Crezane Bosch, said that the unfilled posts result in long delays in repairing police vehicles.

“Vehicles often remain in garages without repairs for up to a year, leading to shortages of vehicles at our police stations.

Lesufi said the legislature confirmed that of the 372 mechanic positions across Saps garages in the province, only 262 are currently filled.

Bosch said this situation could have been avoided if the vacancies were filled and the garages properly staffed.

“This is unacceptable and shows that the Lesufi-led government is not prioritising the protection of the people of Gauteng or addressing unemployment.”

Bosch said the impact of the shortage is being felt on the ground, where police stations are left with few or no operational vehicles.

“The lack of vehicles directly undermines crime-fighting efforts and increases risks for our residents,” she said.

Call for urgent intervention

Additionally, the DA member noted that families could have been fed if these vacant posts had been advertised, giving qualified individuals the opportunity to apply.

“There is no justification for leaving essential positions unfilled, especially when thousands of qualified individuals are unemployed and desperate for work,” Bosch said.

The party says a DA-led provincial government would have prioritised filling the vacancies, improving operational capacity and creating job opportunities.

“This approach would not only strengthen law enforcement but also create valuable job opportunities for qualified mechanics,” she added.

Bosch further criticised the Lesufi administration for failing at “the most basic tasks” while touting high-tech initiatives like intelligent number plates.

“The people of Gauteng need functioning police vehicles before they can trust futuristic security plans,” she said.

