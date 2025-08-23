Sassa assures beneficiaries- ‘grants are paid to the right person’

Sassa CEO Themba Matlou appealed to the public and beneficiaries not to panic over the ongoing discussions with Postbank.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has reiterated its commitment to a seamless and efficient distribution of social grants in line with its mandate.

In a statement on Friday, Sassa said it continues to work with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that “social grants are paid to the right person at the right time, njalo”.

Partnership with Postbank

Sassa confirmed that Postbank remains one of its significant partners in the sector.

The agency said the relationship between the two entities extends beyond the master services agreement (MSA).

“Therefore, the approximately two million Sassa beneficiaries receiving their social grants through Postbank are not affected by any potential changes to the MSA,” the statement read.

CEO calls for calm

Sassa CEO Themba Matlou appealed to the public and beneficiaries not to panic over the ongoing discussions between the two entities.

“As Sassa, we can emphatically state that it is business as usual for us. No eligible beneficiary is set to lose their grant irrespective of changes that may occur with our partners. We are working tirelessly to safeguard the grants of our clients,” Matlou said.

Beneficiaries’ right to choose

Matlou further said that Sassa views Postbank in the same way as other banks.

He noted that the Social Assistance Act gives beneficiaries the right to choose where their social grant is paid.

“Sassa views Postbank like all other banks and Social Assistance Act regulations give social grant beneficiaries the right to choose a bank where they want to receive their grant,” he added.

