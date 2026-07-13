Sassa breaks silence on planned pensioners’ pickets

A petition by the Pensioners of South Africa said the Old Age Grant provides vital support but is not enough to cover daily needs.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has appealed for dialogue with interest groups following calls for national pickets against the agency that have circulated on social media.

The agency said it had noted videos calling for protests in several parts of the country, with the Western Cape reportedly expected to be the epicentre of the planned demonstrations.

According to Sassa, the calls have been promoted by a well-known TikTok content creator who claims to represent grant beneficiaries in the Western Cape and other parts of South Africa.

The creator often shares complaints about the Sassa application and appeals processes, and the cost-of-living challenges for older people.

A petition by the Pensioners of South Africa (Posa) stated that the Old Age Grant provides vital support but is often insufficient to cover daily needs.

“Many are forced to make impossible choices just to get by, sacrificing their own health and well-being to support their families.”

The group called on the Department of Social Development, the National Treasury, and President Cyril Ramaphosa to “ensure that pensioners are supported in a way that truly allows them to live with dignity and security”.

Sassa backs peaceful protest but urges dialogue

Although Sassa said it was unaware of the details of the planned pickets, CEO Themba Matlou said the agency respected the constitutional right of people to protest peacefully.

However, Matlou encouraged individuals and interest groups to engage the agency directly through the appropriate channels to address their concerns.

“While we respect the planned pickets, we believe that constructive and robust engagement provides the best platform to explain our initiatives and demonstrate that every decision we make is guided by the relevant legislative and policy frameworks,” said Matlou.

He said everyone involved in the social development sector had a responsibility to ensure that the interests of vulnerable South Africans remained at the centre of their work.

Service delivery and accountability

Matlou said Sassa remained open to criticism provided it was constructive and aimed at improving the agency’s services.

“We are willing to listen and consider measured advice from our stakeholders, provided it is intended to improve service delivery, protect the public purse, and advance the interests of our beneficiaries.”

He acknowledged that issues relating to social assistance often generated strong emotions because millions of South Africans relied on social grants for their livelihoods.

“At the same time, Sassa remains accountable to policymakers and must ensure that all its actions comply with the relevant legislation and regulations governing the sector,” he said.

Focus on grant system integrity

Matlou said the agency continued to strengthen the integrity of the social grant system by ensuring that only qualifying beneficiaries received grants.

He added that these efforts formed part of Sassa’s broader campaign to combat fraud and corruption both within the agency and externally.

Looking ahead, Matlou said Sassa would continue improving its systems as it marks two decades since its establishment.

“Over the years, we have overcome many challenges while continuously improving our systems. Although we believe significant progress has been made in many areas, we also recognise that there is still room for improvement.”

“We remain committed to strengthening our services and will not rest until we provide even better service to the people of South Africa,” he concluded.