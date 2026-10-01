Worried about your social grant being reviewed? Sassa clears the air

Sassa also addressed claims that any money deposited into a beneficiary's bank account would result in a grant being cancelled

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has moved to clarify misconceptions around social grant reviews.

Sassa on Thursday said a social grant assessment and a review were separate processes and that beneficiaries should not assume that being selected for a review meant they no longer qualified for assistance.

Grant reviews do not mean automatic cancellation

Sassa said a review takes place after a grant has already been approved and is intended to determine whether a beneficiary still meets the qualifying requirements.

“A social grant review, on the other hand, is a process undertaken after a grant has already been approved,” it said.

The agency said beneficiaries’ circumstances could change over time, including their income, financial situation, marital status, residential circumstances, care arrangements or, for certain grants, medical circumstances.

“A review is therefore not a punishment, nor should it automatically be interpreted as a decision to terminate a grant,” Sassa said.

Most social grants are subject to a means test, with the foster child grant being an exception, according to Sassa.

The agency said the means test considers whether an applicant or beneficiary meets the prescribed threshold and other requirements for the specific grant.

Money in bank account does not automatically cancel grant

Sassa also addressed claims circulating on social media that any money deposited into a beneficiary’s bank account would result in their grant being cancelled.

“This is incorrect,” the agency said.

Sassa said it uses information from relevant institutions and databases as part of its verification processes, with the appropriate legal basis and consent.

The agency’s consent documentation allows it to verify information including financial status, income and bank account details when assessing eligibility for social assistance.

However, Sassa said identifying a transaction, deposit, or income record did not automatically mean that a beneficiary no longer qualified for a grant.

“For example, the existence of money in a bank account does not mean that every amount reflected in that account is automatically treated as a permanent monthly income that disqualifies a person from receiving a grant,” it said.

Sassa urged beneficiaries not to be misled by social media claims about automatic grant cancellations.

Beneficiaries must respond to reviews

Sassa reminded beneficiaries that they are responsible for informing the agency when circumstances that could affect their grant change.

These include changes in income, employment, marital status, residential address and contact details, as well as changes involving children, care arrangements or relevant medical circumstances.

The agency particularly urged beneficiaries to keep their cellphone numbers and other contact information up to date because Sassa uses these details to send review notices and other grant-related notifications.

Beneficiaries who receive a review notification should not ignore it.

“A review is an opportunity for a beneficiary to confirm their circumstances and provide the information required to establish continued eligibility,” Sassa said.

Failure to cooperate with a review can result in a grant being suspended.

Sassa said beneficiaries should respond within the stipulated period and provide the requested information or documentation rather than waiting until their payment is interrupted.

Sassa also reminded beneficiaries of the October 2026 payment schedule:

Older Persons Grant: 2 October 2026

Disability Grant: 5 October 2026

Children’s Grants: 6 October 2026

Fourth-day payment: 7 October 2026

Beneficiaries identified for a review or certification process may receive payment on the additional payment day once the required process has been completed.

Sassa said beneficiaries should therefore not assume that missing their normal grant-category payment date means their grant has been cancelled.

The agency said its verification and review processes were intended to ensure social assistance reached people who continued to meet the legal requirements while protecting public resources and the integrity of the social security system.