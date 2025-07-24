Sassa confirms removal of its name from Ubuntu Life cards

Sassa on Tuesday unequivocally distanced itself from any association with Ubuntu Life.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) says Ubuntu Life has removed the Sassa name from its cards, which allegedly misled beneficiaries.

Sassa on Tuesday unequivocally distanced itself from any association with Ubuntu Life and refuted any claims or suggestions that the organisation was affiliated with, endorsed by, or contracted by the agency in any capacity.

Ubuntu Life told The Citizen they had a series of “constructive engagements” with Sassa representatives.

“We provided comprehensive clarification regarding our operations, affiliations, and compliance with all applicable financial services regulations.”

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi told The Citizen they have met with Ubuntu Life.

“We had an engagement with them, and I told them that they are using a Sassa logo on their cars, which is unauthorised because I don’t have a contract with them. I also don’t offer financial services. So the name Sassa has been removed from their cards.

“They told me that they removed the names Sassa on their cards, and I said if that is the case, I’m happy,” Letsatsi said.

The agency has urged South Africans to remain vigilant and report any fraudulent activities.

August grants

Meanwhile, the agency is expected to disburse August social grants to beneficiaries in the first week of August.

The agency administers more than 19 million grant payments, including the Older Persons Grant, Disability Grant, War Veterans Grant, Care Dependency Grant, Foster Child Grant, Child Support Grant, Child Support Grant Top-Up, and Grant-in-Aid.

Older Persons Grant – Tuesday, 5 August 2025

Disability Grant – Wednesday, 6 August 2025

Children’s Grants – Thursday, 7 August 2025

Sassa grant amounts:

Old Age (60-74 years) and Disability grants – R2 315;

Old Age (75+ years) Grant – R2 335;

War Veterans Grant – R2 315;

Care Dependency Grant – R2 315;

Child Support Grant – R560;

Foster Care Grant – R1 250;

SRD Grant – R370

