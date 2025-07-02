Sassa cracks down on beneficiaries flagged for not disclosing income

Sassa said that about 210 000 people have been identified through credit bureau checks.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is cracking down on beneficiaries suspected of having alternative sources of income that were not disclosed to the agency.

Sassa in May said that about 210 000 people have been identified through credit bureau checks.

Warning

The agency stated that it was acting in accordance with the Social Assistance Act, which requires beneficiaries to declare all sources of income when applying for a grant and to report any changes after the grant has been approved.

“Failure to comply with these requirements constitutes a violation of the Act and may result in corrective action,” Sassa said.

Grant suspension

Now, in an effort to ensure that the right grant is paid to the right person, Sassa said these targeted beneficiaries are expected to present themselves at a Sassa local office where their eligibility will be reviewed to ascertain whether they remain eligible for the social grant that they initially applied for.

“Beneficiaries who fail to comply with this process risk having their grants suspended. Continued non-compliance may lead to the permanent lapsing of their grants”.

Review

Sassa said it has undertaken a review of its database and grant administration processes to root out fraud and ensure that assistance reaches those who are eligible.

“These reviews are specifically focused on individuals who appear to be active in the labour market and whose incomes are close to or exceed the means threshold; particularly where such income was not disclosed at the time of application or where changes in circumstances were not reported thereafter.”

Amended payment schedule

Sassa’s national spokesperson, Paseka Letsatsi, also stressed that no grant have been suspended yet.

“Sassa has only amended the payment schedule for those beneficiaries who have been requested to come in for a review. From previous reviews, Sassa has become aware that most clients do not maintain their contact details with Sassa, and as a result, often don’t get notifications that the Agency issues.

“While it is a legislative obligation for all beneficiaries to ensure that their contact details are always up to date and would have little recourse should their grant be suspended due to failure to respond to a notification issued by Sassa”, Letsatsi said.

Letsatsi said the agency has issued an additional payment date, specifically for recipients placed on review, as a means to further communicate with clients that there is a need for them to contact Sassa.

“Should no contact be made after two months, as per legislative requirements, only then will these beneficiaries’ grants be suspended.

“During the time of suspension, the beneficiary has one month to approach Sassa should they believe they still qualify. After this period, the grant will be permanently cancelled and depending on their circumstances, a fraud investigation opened”, said Letsatsi.

Disclosure

Sassa has encouraged all beneficiaries to disclose any alternative sources of income and to report any additional bank accounts not previously declared.

“Furthermore, beneficiaries still using the green bar-coded ID book are urged to replace it with the smart ID card, due to the increased risk of fraud associated with the older ID format.

“Sassa reiterates its zero-tolerance stance on fraud and should there be evidence of any officials colluding with beneficiaries to defraud the system, immediate disciplinary and legal action will be taken to safeguard the integrity of the agency and prevent financial losses,” the agency said.

Meanwhile, with half the year over, Sassa on Monday announced its July payment schedule, which will be welcomed by beneficiaries.

Payments are expected to be made in phases over three days to avoid overcrowding at pay points and ATMs.

More than 18 million people rely on grants from Sassa.

