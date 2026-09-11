Sassa debunks fake R500 chronic illness grant message

Sassa warns beneficiaries to rely on official communication channels and remain cautious of people asking for personal nformation, or payments in exchange for assistance with grants.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has warned beneficiaries against a fake message claiming that people over the age of 70 who suffer from chronic illnesses can receive an additional R500 a month on their grants.

Sassa responded to the message circulating on social media platform X, confirming that it was not issued by the agency.

“Please note that this message is fake and was not issued by Sassa,” the agency said.

The message urged residents with family members over 70 who are “chronic patients” to apply for an alleged additional R500 by obtaining a form from a Sassa office and having it completed by a doctor or healthcare facility.

“If the patient is treated at the local clinic or hospital, then the form must be filled out there. NB….the patient has to be on chronic medication in order to qualify for this. Please pass this message on to family and friends,” the message read.

Sassa grant amounts

The agency administers more than 19 million social grant payments, including the Older Persons Grant, Disability Grant, War Veterans Grant, Care Dependency Grant, Foster Child Grant, Child Support Grant, Child Support Grant Top-Up and Grant-in-Aid.

The current Older Persons Grant for people aged 60 to 74 is R2 315, while those aged 75 and older receive R2 335.

The Disability Grant, War Veterans Grant and Care Dependency Grant are R2 315.

The Child Support Grant is R560, the Foster Care Grant is R1 250, and the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant is R370.

Beneficiaries under review urged to visit Sassa

Sassa earlier this month reminded beneficiaries whose grants have been flagged for review to respond to the agency’s request and provide the required supporting documents.

“Beneficiaries who are required by Sassa to undergo a review should ordinarily have received an SMS notification requesting them to report for the review process,” the agency said.

It urged beneficiaries to “respond within the stipulated period and provide the required information and supporting documentation”.

Beneficiaries selected for review should ordinarily receive an SMS instructing them to report for the process. However, Sassa said some beneficiaries may not receive notifications if their cellphone or other personal details are outdated.

Sassa warned that failing to respond to a review request may result in a grant being suspended or lapsing in accordance with applicable legislation and regulations.

The agency urged beneficiaries to rely on official Sassa communication channels and remain cautious of people asking for personal or banking information, or payment in exchange for assistance with grants.

“False messages circulating on social media and other platforms can cause unnecessary anxiety, particularly among vulnerable beneficiaries.”