Sassa defends pension grant suspensions as legal tender obligation

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has defended its suspension of pension grants to elderly citizens.

The agency says it is legally compelled to review grants when changes in beneficiaries’ circumstances are suspected.

Social Development Minister Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe responded to parliamentary questions about the controversial suspensions.

MK Party MP Zelna Saira Abader had questioned the legal and moral justification for suspending grants based on minimal additional income.

Legal framework for Sassa grant reviews

Tolashe cited the Social Assistance Regulations as the legal basis for Sassa’s actions.

“In terms of the Social Assistance Regulations, section 30 (2) (a), Sassa is compelled to act on information where it suspects that a change in circumstance has occurred,” she stated.

The regulations give Sassa a clear mandate to conduct reviews.

“The agency has an obligation to review social assistance at any time where it has reason to believe that changes in the beneficiary’s financial circumstances may have occurred,” Tolashe explained.

The minister emphasised that each case receives individual consideration.

Every beneficiary undergoes review according to established eligibility criteria within the Social Assistance legislative framework.

Suspensions not based on minimal income

Sassa rejected claims that grants are suspended solely due to small amounts of additional income.

“Suspensions are not based solely on minimal or irregular additional income,” Tolashe stated.

She explained that the agency follows a case-by-case approach. Beneficiaries receive opportunities to clarify all their income sources during the review process.

The minister outlined specific grounds for suspension.

“A grant is not suspended unless there is evidence of fraud; the client no longer meets the eligibility criteria, and or there is non-compliance with the Social Assistance Act or its Regulations,” she said.

Eligibility criteria and reviews

The Social Assistance Regulations establish clear eligibility requirements.

These criteria determine who qualifies for assistance and guide the review process.

Tolashe explained the purpose of the older person’s grant system.

“A social grant serves as a cornerstone of South Africa’s broader social assistance programme, aimed at helping older persons live with dignity in their later years and other grant beneficiaries meet their basic needs,” she said.

However, automatic qualification does not exist.

“Not everyone automatically qualifies for an older person’s grant upon turning 60 years,” the minister noted.

Individual assessment remains essential. Each application undergoes evaluation based on regulatory eligibility criteria.

Regular reviews ensure only qualifying recipients receive grants.

Shared responsibilities

According to Tolashe, the system operates on shared responsibility between Sassa and beneficiaries.

Grant recipients must inform Sassa about any changes in their circumstances.

Sassa maintains its review authority. “Sassa has the right and responsibility to conduct reviews at any time, especially when changes in a beneficiary’s situation come to light,” Tolashe explained.

The minister defended the review process as necessary for system integrity.

“Reviews are never intended to cause harm nor deprive grant beneficiaries of the grant, but rather to uphold the integrity and fairness of the social assistance system,” she stated.

