Sassa delivers grants and IDs to Harding

Sassa and Social Development hosted a successful outreach in Harding, providing social grant support, ID services and business funding.

Residents of Harding and surrounding areas in KwaZulu-Natal received crucial government services this week during a community outreach led by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the Department of Social Development.

The Integrated Community Registration and Outreach Programme (ICROP) took place on Tuesday at Mlamulankunzi Sports Ground in Ward 8, with Deputy Minister for Social Development, Ganief Hendricks, heading the delegation.

“This is my first, and hopefully the first of many ICROPs to come that I will be doing with Sassa, not only here in KZN but throughout the country.

“This is what ICROPs are all about: bringing government services closer to those who need it most and where they live,” said Hendricks.

Access to grants, IDs and support

Hundreds of residents received help with social grant applications, Covid-19 SRD enquiries, and identification services from the Department of Home Affairs.

Beneficiaries also had the opportunity to engage directly with local leaders and national officials.

Sassa’s acting regional executive manager in KZN, Simlindile Jabavu, stated that the province is home to approximately 2.9 million Child Support Grant recipients.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Social Development Mbali Shinga described the outreach as a tool for real change.

“I’m confident that today’s outreach will help us take meaningful strides in poverty alleviation and our fight against GBV,” said Shinga.

Business support handed over

The National Development Agency handed over a cheque of more than R99 000 to Nolubaphitha Primary Cooperative Limited, a local female-led business that provides low-cost bread to the community.

“These are the kinds of initiatives we want to support as part of our Sustainable Livelihoods Programme,” said Hendricks.

Sassa also distributed school uniforms to underprivileged pupils as part of its Social Relief of Distress Programme.

Community member Bathobile Disani welcomed the initiative.

“We have challenges with our Covid-19 SRD grants, and Sassa officials were able to assist and resolve the issues on-site,” she said.

