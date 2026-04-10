Good news for Sassa beneficaries who always have system glitches and long queues

Sassa also called on the public to help combat fraud within the system by reporting suspicious activities.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says its self-service portal is back online after technical glitches disrupted access for some beneficiaries attempting to complete their eLife Certification.

The agency confirmed on Friday that the issues affecting its digital platform have been resolved, following earlier system challenges that caused delays and frustration.

“Sassa has noted the challenges to access the self-service system by some of our beneficiaries, and the Agency can report that the challenge has been resolved,” it said.

System glitches blamed for delays

The agency admitted that the disruptions were linked to system integration issues with other government departments, which are essential for the verification process.

“The success of eLife Certification depends on the system interface with other departments, and as a result, there were system glitches which led to delay and disruptions in completing eLife Certification, leading to long queues at Sassa offices,” the agency said.

Sassa apologised to beneficiaries who were unable to access the portal after being prompted to complete the verification process.

Push for digital self-service

The agency has urged beneficiaries with access to digital tools to use the online system instead of visiting local offices.

“Therefore, Sassa appeals to all its beneficiaries with the necessary means to make optimal use of this self-service portal to perform e-Life Certification without having to visit local offices, thus incurring transport costs and queueing,” it said.

The eLife Certification platform allows grant recipients to verify their status remotely using biometric technology.

“This platform is accessible via Sassa Online Services Portal, offering a user-friendly interface and secure biometric verification through the electronic Know Your Client (eKYC) system,” Sassa explained.

Why life certification matters

Life certification is a legal requirement under the Social Assistance Act and is used to confirm that beneficiaries are still alive and eligible to receive grants.

“This process is fundamental to maintaining the integrity of the social grants system, as it prevents payments to non-existent clients and ensures that public funds are distributed solely to individuals lawfully entitled to receive them,” the agency said.

Sassa added that enforcing the process ensures “resources are safeguarded” and that assistance reaches those genuinely in need.

Warning over missed verification

Beneficiaries have been warned to comply with life certification requests or risk losing access to their grants.

“In such cases, Sassa may interpret the absence of life certification as an indication that the beneficiary is deceased or not legitimate.”

The agency stressed that beneficiaries flagged for immediate verification must comply within the specified timeframe.

Fraud crackdown

Sassa also called on the public to help combat fraud within the system by reporting suspicious activities.

“Sassa remains committed to ensuring that the right social grant is paid to the right person, at the right time,” it said.

Reports of suspected fraud can be made anonymously via the Sassa call centre or email channels.