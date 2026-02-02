Sassa grant payday: Here are the dates for February

Sassa dismissed social media claims suggesting that more foreign nationals have become eligible for the SRD grant.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will begin paying out the February 2026 social grants this week.

The agency administers more than 19 million grant payments, including the Older Persons’ Pension Grant, Disability Grant, War Veterans Grant, Care Dependency Grant, Foster Child Grant, Child Support Grant, Child Support Grant Top-Up, and Grant-in-Aid.

Grant beneficiaries are advised that payments will be made on the following dates:

Older Persons Grant – Tuesday, 3 February 2026

Disability Grant – Wednesday, 4 February 2026

Children’s Grants – Thursday, 5 February 2026

Sassa grant amounts:

Old Age Grant (60–74 years) and Disability Grant – R2 315

Old Age Grant (75 years and older) – R2 335

War Veterans Grant – R2 315

Care Dependency Grant – R2 315

Child Support Grant – R560

Foster Care Grant – R1 250

Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant – R370



Sassa dismisses claims of expanded SRD eligibility

The agency dismissed social media claims last month that more foreign nationals had become eligible for the Covid-19 SRD grant.

It further said the information was false and misleading.

“Sassa wishes to categorically state and put it on record that no policies or regulations have been amended regarding the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress,” the agency said.

It added that no such announcement had been made by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana or Social Development Minister Sisisi Nokuzola Tolashe.

Only authorised departments can change policy

The agency stressed that it does not have the authority to change social assistance policies.

“Sassa does not independently amend social assistance policies,” the agency said, adding that only the National Treasury and the Department of Social Development may approve such changes.

Sassa CEO Themba Matlou warned that the spread of misinformation could heighten tensions.

“We wish to categorically state that no regulations have been amended nor has the eligibility criteria changed,” Matlou said.

“Should there be any changes in our regulations, that will be announced by the minister of social development, and the amended regulations will thus be published.”

Department denies SRD grant is ending

The Department of Social Development (DSD) has also dismissed claims that the Covid-19 SRD grant is about to be terminated.

On 14 January 2026, the department said it had noted “with concern videos and graphics circulating on social media platforms falsely claiming that the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress is about to stop”.

“The department wishes to categorically state that these claims are false. There is no such decision, announcement or directive from the department or government regarding the termination of the SRD,” the DSD said.

The department warned that the unauthorised use of the minister’s image or the department’s logo to spread misinformation was unlawful and misleading.

Members of the public were urged to rely only on official government platforms, including the DSD website, Sassa channels and verified government social media pages.

Who qualifies for the Covid-19 SRD grant?

According to regulations published in 2022, the SRD grant is available to individuals aged 18 to 60 who are unemployed, living in South Africa and not receiving other government support.

Eligible applicants include South African citizens, permanent residents, refugees, asylum seekers with valid permits and holders of special permits.

“As of 1 January 2026, Sassa received 14 135 Covid-19 SRD applications from applicants who are either permanent residents, refugees or holders of special permits,” the agency said.

Of these, 8 368 applications were approved, and 2 690 beneficiaries had already been paid.

“Sassa remains committed to executing its social assistance mandate to the most vulnerable in society in accordance with the Social Assistance Act of 2004 and relevant regulations,” Matlou said.

