Sassa grants: Here are the July payment dates and amounts

Payments are expected to be made in phases over three days to avoid overcrowding at pay points and ATMs.
With half the year over, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced its July payment schedule, which will be welcomed by beneficiaries.
Grants
More than 18 million people rely on grants from Sassa, as many households navigate a constrained budget and a tough economic climate in their battle to make ends meet.
Payment dates
Sassa revealed the official payment dates for social grants for July 2025, on Monday, along with updated monthly amounts for beneficiaries.
- Older persons’ grants will be paid first, on 2 July
- Disability grants will be paid on 3 July
- Children’s grants will be paid on 4 July
- Any other grants linked to these accounts will be paid on the same day as the primary grant.
Patience
Sassa has also taken the initiative to improve the safety and experience of grant recipients, encouraging beneficiaries to be patient.
“There is no need to rush to withdraw cash on the first day. Once the money is in the account, it will remain there until it is needed,” Sassa said.
This approach aims to reduce long queues and ensure smoother distribution processes across all collection points throughout the country.
Amounts
These are the grant amounts:
- Old Age Grant – R2 315
- War Veterans Grant – R2 335
- Disability Grant – R2 315
- Care Dependency Grant – R2 315
- Foster Child Grant – R1 250
- Child Support Grant – R560
- Grant-in-Aid – R560
Precautions
With the proliferation of online scams and cybercrime on the rise, Sassa urged recipients to remain vigilant against scams and fraud.
Beneficiaries have been advised to keep their Sassa cards and PINs secure and never share personal information with anyone.
Sassa distributes grants through bank deposits, Sassa/Postbank cards and at selected retail outlets, including Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite and Checkers.
