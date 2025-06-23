Sassa grants out next week: Here are the payment dates for July

Sassa has released its payment schedule for July 2025, with payments set to begin on 2 July.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will disburse July social grants to beneficiaries next week.

The agency will commence grant distributions on Wednesday, 2 July, starting with the Older Persons Grant.

Sassa grant payment dates:

Older Persons Grant – Wednesday, 2 July 2025

Disability Grant – Thursday, 3 July 2025

Children’s Grants – Friday, 4 July 2025

The agency administers more than 19 million grant payments, including the Older Persons pension grant, Disability grant, War Veterans grant, Care Dependency grant, Foster Child grant, Child Support grant, Child Support grant Top-Up and Grant-in-aid.

Sassa grant amounts:

Old Age (60-74 years) and Disability grants – R2 315;

Old Age (75+ years) Grant increased – R2 335;

War Veterans Grant increased – R2 315;

Care Dependency Grant increased – R2 315;

Child Support Grant increased – R560;

Foster Care Grant increased – R1 250;

SRD Grant – R370

Postbank warns of scammers

Last month, Postbank warned Sassa beneficiaries against fraudsters impersonating its officials, targeting those who use Postbank black cards and Sassa gold cards.

According to the bank, the scam reportedly involves criminals pretending to be Postbank employees, sometimes wearing branded clothing or arriving in marked vehicles, to deceive beneficiaries.

Victims are reportedly told their cards need to be “fixed” or risk losing future grant payments if they do not comply.

“Beneficiaries are then duped into handing over their Postbank grant cards and PIN information,” Postbank said.

Postbank reminded beneficiaries that it does not conduct unsolicited home visits.

“Postbank will never visit your home unless you have requested that through the necessary home visits channels,” it said.

It also stressed that “Postbank will never ask you for your card PIN as that is against banking rules.”

Beneficiaries are urged never to share their PINs, even with someone claiming to be a Postbank official.

