Sassa grants to be paid this week: here’s when you will get your money

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has confirmed that social grant payments for September 2025 will begin this week, with beneficiaries urged to take note of the scheduled dates.

The agency administers more than 19 million grant payments, including the Older Persons’ Pension Grant, Disability Grant, War Veterans Grant, Care Dependency Grant, Foster Child Grant, Child Support Grant, Child Support Grant Top-Up and Grant-in-Aid.

Sassa grant payment dates:

Older Persons Grant – Tuesday, 2 September 2025;

Disability Grant – Wednesday, 3 September 2025; and

Children’s Grants – Thursday, 4 September 2025.

Sassa grant amounts:

Old Age (60-74 years) and Disability grants – R2 315;

Old Age (75+ years) Grant – R2 335;

War Veterans Grant – R2 315;

Care Dependency Grant – R2 315;

Child Support Grant – R560;

Foster Care Grant – R1 250; and

SRD Grant – R370.

New biometrics

Sassa revealed last week that it will begin mandatory biometric enrolment for all new social grant applications from 1 September in a bid to tighten security and curb fraud.

The Beneficiary Biometric Enrolment system will be rolled out across all its offices nationwide.

The system requires new applicants to submit either fingerprint or facial recognition data as part of the application process.

The agency described the move as a “new digital era” aimed at safeguarding South Africa’s R250 billion social assistance programme.

“The biometric enrolment is set to be a precursor to detect and nip in the bud any potentially fraudulent activities in Sassa’s grant system,” the agency said.

Biometric data now compulsory

Sassa said the technology will strengthen its ability to detect fraudulent applications, particularly cases involving forged green identity documents that frontline staff cannot reliably pick up.

According to the agency, the system is expected to:

Significantly reduce fraudulent applications and duplicate payments;

Verify beneficiary authenticity and provide proof of life;

Minimise inclusion errors;

Streamline documentation processes;

Enhance audit outcomes and strengthen record integrity; and

Improve public trust in the Social Assistance Programme.

From 1 September, all new applications captured and approved will require biometric data through electronic Know Your Client (eKYC) systems.

Any applications without biometric enrolment will be placed under review, with applicants notified to submit their biometrics as part of the process.

“This initiative will ensure the enhancement of risk controls, contributing to a more secure and accountable grants system, whilst ascertaining that social grant recipients are living individuals at the time of application,” Sassa stated.

