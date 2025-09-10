Sassa Joburg local office to close: Here is where you can go

To minimise the impact on beneficiaries in Johannesburg and surrounding areas, Sassa has announced alternative service sites.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has temporarily shut down its Johannesburg office following the suspension of eight officials linked to fraud.

The closure takes effect from Monday, 15 September 2025, and will remain in place until further notice.

Fraud charges lead to suspensions

The decision comes after the eight officials appeared in the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court on fraud-related charges.

They have since been suspended pending the outcome of internal disciplinary processes.

Sassa CEO Themba Matlou said the agency would not tolerate corruption within its ranks.

“The suspension of the eight officials reaffirms Sassa’s intolerance of any form of malfeasance. We want to make sure that everyone is brought to book and they account for their actions,” Matlou said.

He acknowledged that the shutdown was disruptive but insisted it was a necessary step.

“It is unfortunate that this has led to a temporary closure of the office, but we are putting measures in place to ensure that our people are attended to,” he added.

Alternative service points

To minimise the impact on beneficiaries in Johannesburg and surrounding areas, Sassa has announced alternative service sites.

Staff will be redeployed to operate from the Westbury Clinic, South Hills Community Hall, and the Cosmo City Multipurpose Centre on a staggered basis.

The agency said these sites would ensure continued access to essential social assistance services, while back-office teams would continue processing applications, enquiries, and outstanding matters.

Restoring services

Sassa emphasised that the closure is temporary and that its priority is to restore full functionality at the Johannesburg office.

The agency said the measures form part of broader efforts to clear backlogs, strengthen fraud prevention systems, and rebuild trust with the public.

“Our primary focus is to restore the full functionality of the Johannesburg Local Office, resolve backlogs, enhance fraud prevention efforts, and reinforce public confidence in the agency,” the statement read.

Appeal for patience

Sassa appealed to the public to exercise patience during the transition period.

“We understand that this transition may cause inconvenience, and Sassa appeals for patience and cooperation from our clients and the Johannesburg community at large,” the agency said.

Beneficiaries were also reminded that Sassa services are free and can be accessed at other local offices.

For more information, clients are encouraged to call the toll-free line at 0800 60 10 11 or visit Sassa’s website.

