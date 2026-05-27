Sassa June grants to be paid on these dates next week

Here's when you can collect your grant and how much you will get.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will pay out social grants next week.

The agency administers more than 19 million grant payments, including the Older Persons’ Pension Grant, Disability Grant, War Veterans Grant, Care Dependency Grant, Foster Child Grant, Child Support Grant, Child Support Grant Top-Up, and Grant-in-Aid.

Grant beneficiaries are advised that payments will be made on the following dates:

Older Persons Grant – Tuesday, 2 June 2026

Disability Grant – Wednesday, 3 June 2026

Children’s Grants – Thursday, 4 June 2026

Sassa grant amounts:

Old Age Grant (60-74 years) and Disability Grant – R2 400

Old Age Grant (75 years and older) – R2 420

War Veterans Grant – R2 420

Care Dependency Grant – R2 400

Child Support Grant – R580

Foster Care Grant – R1 290

Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant – R370

Disability grant applicants advised to use clinics

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Department of Health has urged disability grant applicants requiring medical verification forms for Sassa applications to visit clinics and community health centres instead of hospitals.

Gauteng Health MEC Faith Mazibuko said applicants seeking assistance with Sassa-related medical verification forms, also known as referral or functional referral forms, could access the service free of charge at primary healthcare facilities.

The department said some applicants were unnecessarily visiting hospitals, where administrative services could attract fees under the Uniform Patient Fee Schedule.

“Clinics and CHCs are closer to communities and are better placed to assist with Sassa-related forms without placing an additional financial burden on applicants,” Mazibuko said.

“We appeal to residents to only use hospitals for services that require specialised care.”

The department also advised applicants to bring their Sassa documents, identity documents and available medical records when visiting clinics or community health centres to help healthcare workers complete the forms accurately.