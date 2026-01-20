Sassa locks in February social grant dates, clarifies SRD eligibility for foreign nationals

'Sassa does not independently amend social assistance policies.'

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will pay out February 2026 social grants during the first week of the month.

The agency administers more than 19 million grant payments, including the Older Persons’ Pension Grant, Disability Grant, War Veterans Grant, Care Dependency Grant, Foster Child Grant, Child Support Grant, Child Support Grant Top-Up, and Grant-in-Aid.

February 2026 grant payments

Sassa grant payment dates:

Older Persons Grant – Tuesday, 3 February 2025

Disability Grant – Wednesday, 4 February 2025

Children’s Grants – Thursday, 5 February 2025

Sassa grant amounts:

Old Age Grant (60–74 years) and Disability Grant – R2 315

Old Age Grant (75+ years) – R2 335

War Veterans Grant – R2 315

Care Dependency Grant – R2 315

Child Support Grant – R560

Foster Care Grant – R1 250

SRD Grant – R370

Sassa denies claims of expanded SRD eligibility for foreign nationals

The agency on Tuesday dismissed claims circulating on social media that it has amended its policies to allow more foreign nationals to access the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, which was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It said the information is false, misleading and likely to create unnecessary confusion among grant beneficiaries and the public.

The agency stressed that no changes had been made to the regulations or qualification criteria governing the SRD grant.

“Sassa wishes to categorically state and put it on record that no policies or regulations have been amended regarding the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress,” the agency said.

It added that no such announcements were made by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana during the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, nor by Social Development Minister Sisisi Nokuzola Tolashe during her Budget Vote speech.

ALSO READ: Stealing identities and faking lifestyles: How Sassa fraud crackdown saved taxpayers R340m

Only authorised departments can amend policy

The agency reminded the public that the National Treasury and the Department of Social Development are the only government entities authorised to introduce or approve any policy shifts related to social assistance.

“Sassa does not independently amend social assistance policies,” the agency said.

CEO Themba Matlou urged members of the public to refrain from sharing unverified information, warning that it could fuel tension in an already strained social environment.

“We wish to categorically state that no regulations have been amended nor has the eligibility criteria changed,” Matlou said.

“Should there be any changes in our regulations, that will be announced by the minister of social development, and the amended regulations will thus be published.”

He added that the public should verify information through official Sassa and government communication platforms before sharing it further.

ALSO READ: Sassa: Former nurse arrested for disability grant fraud in Limpopo

Who qualifies for the Covid-19 SRD

The eligibility criteria for the Covid-19 SRD grant are set out in regulations published in 2022. According to these regulations, the grant is intended for individuals in need of temporary assistance who have insufficient means.

To qualify, an applicant must be a South African citizen, permanent resident, refugee, or a holder of a special permit issued under the Special Angolan Dispensation, Lesotho Exemption Permit Dispensation or Zimbabwe Exemption Permit Dispensation. Asylum seekers may also qualify if their section 22 permit or visa is valid.

Applicants must be registered on the Department of Home Affairs database or on Sassa’s social grant database, with a unique system-generated identifying number for individuals without identity documents.

Additional requirements include being between the ages of 18 and 60, residing within South Africa’s borders, and not living in a government-funded or subsidised institution. Applicants must also not unreasonably refuse employment or educational opportunities.

ALSO READ: ‘Bring back my child, I need my Sassa grant’: How caregivers are threatened by negligent parents

Application statistics

Sassa provided figures to illustrate the current uptake of the grant among qualifying non-citizens.

“As of 1 January 2026, Sassa received 14 135 Covid-19 SRD applications from applicants who are either permanent residents, refugees or holders of special permits,” the agency said.

Of these applications, 8 368 were approved, while 2 690 beneficiaries had been paid.

Matlou reiterated Sassa’s commitment to delivering social assistance to those most in need, in line with existing legislation.

“Sassa remains committed to executing its social assistance mandate to the most vulnerable in society in accordance with the Social Assistance Act of 2004 and relevant regulations,” he said.

NOW READ: Social Development responds to claims R370 SRD grant is ending