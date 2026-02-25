Sassa grant dates: When will you be paid in March?

Sassa, earlier this month, urged beneficiaries not to ignore SMS notifications calling them in for social grant reviews.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will begin paying out the March 2026 social grants next week.

The agency administers more than 19 million grant payments, including the Older Persons’ Pension Grant, Disability Grant, War Veterans Grant, Care Dependency Grant, Foster Child Grant, Child Support Grant, Child Support Grant Top-Up, and Grant-in-Aid.

Grant beneficiaries are advised that payments will be made on the following dates:

Older Persons Grant – Tuesday, 3 March 2026

Disability Grant – Wednesday, 4 March 2026

Children’s Grants – Thursday, 5 March 2026

Sassa grant amounts:

Old Age Grant (60-74 years) and Disability Grant – R2 315

Old Age Grant (75 years and older) – R2 335

War Veterans Grant – R2 315

Care Dependency Grant – R2 315

Child Support Grant – R560

Foster Care Grant – R1 250

Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant – R370

Warning for those who got a Sassa grant notice

Sassa, earlier this month, urged beneficiaries not to ignore SMS notifications calling them in for social grant reviews, warning that a failure to respond could result in the lapsing of grants and non-payment.

The agency said beneficiaries who receive an SMS must act immediately.

“Upon receipt of the SMS, the beneficiary must utilise the opportunity to visit Sassa offices to avoid the lapsing of the social grant and non-payment,” Sassa said.

Grant reviews compulsory

Sassa said social grant reviews are legislated under the Social Assistance Act to ensure that the correct grants are paid to “a deserving and eligible beneficiary”.

“Social grant review [is] legislated … to ensure that Sassa is still paying the right social grant to a deserving and eligible beneficiary,” the agency said.

Beneficiaries are required to undergo the review process to verify their continued eligibility for social assistance.

The process also seeks to prevent fraud and duplicate claims.

Sassa warned that fraudulent or duplicate claims could result in the misuse of public funds, which “is an offence”.

Currently, grant reviews are conducted at designated Sassa offices or service centres. However, the agency indicated that changes may be on the horizon.

“In future, the agency may introduce online review options to help reduce congestion at physical offices and minimise travel costs for beneficiaries,” it said.

Sassa also called on beneficiaries to ensure that their contact details are up to date on its system.

“Having updated details will confirm the eligibility and life certification, including strengthening the communication between the beneficiary and the agency,” Sassa said.

Updated contact information allows beneficiaries to receive “important notifications which affect the status of the social grant”.

For more information, beneficiaries can contact Sassa’s toll-free number on 0800 60 10 11 during working hours, Monday to Friday.

