Sassa fixes social grant payment glitch affecting Capitec users

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has confirmed that the technical glitch that delayed old-age grant payments for about 15,000 beneficiaries has been resolved.

The agency announced on Friday, 3 October 2025, that those who had not received their grants on Thursday would be paid.

“The non-payment was a result of a technical challenge that occurred between PayInc (the payments clearing house formerly known as BankservAfrica) and Capitec,” Sassa said.

According to the agency, technical teams from both Capitec and PayInc “worked around the clock to resolve the issue as a top priority”.

“Capitec and PayInc sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and are committed to ensuring necessary mitigation is put in place to prevent recurrence of such incidents,” Sassa confirmed.

Beneficiaries who are still experiencing challenges were urged to contact Capitec on 0860 10 20 43 or the SASSA call centre on 0800 60 10 11.

Sassa, Capitec and PayInc extended their apologies to all affected beneficiaries.

All Sassa services are free

At the same time, the agency has urged the public not to pay anyone for assistance with social grants, warning that any such demands are fraudulent.

“Any individual or entity offering to assist with social grant applications for a fee is engaging in deceptive and fraudulent behaviour that should be reported to the law enforcement agencies immediately,” Sassa said.

Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said scams targeting vulnerable beneficiaries were on the rise.

“We have been made aware of these unfortunate occurrences that are designed to swindle our vulnerable beneficiaries of their grant money in the name of Sassa.

“We want to emphasise that all our services are free of charge and not even our staff members are permitted to demand money from our clients for providing a service because they are already paid,” he said.

Communities urged to report scams

Letsatsi warned communities not to entertain anyone claiming to be from Sassa and demanding payment.

“We are committed to rooting out fraudulent practices in the social grants system and to putting an end to these activities and ensuring the integrity of our services. We urge communities to report any illegal operations occurring at our offices to safeguard the system for the benefit of all South Africans,” he said.

Suspicious activities can be reported to the Sassa toll-free line on 0800 60 10 11 or the National Anti-Corruption Hotline on 0800 701 701.

Sassa said public vigilance remained crucial to ensuring that grants reached those who needed them most.

“It is our desire to ensure that social grants reach those who need them most, and we will do everything in our power to root out all the bad elements in our system,” Letsatsi said.

