Sassa slams false claims of double social grant payments

Sassa’s national spokesperson, Paseka Letsatsi, cautioned against the reckless sharing of unverified content.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has dismissed viral social media claims that beneficiaries will receive double payments, warning that the misinformation is causing unnecessary panic among millions of vulnerable citizens.

On Wednesday, Sassa said it was “increasingly concerned” about the spread of false information on online platforms suggesting that the government had authorised a double payment for social grants.

“Sassa would like to categorically state that this is not true,” the agency said.

“There has been no announcement of social grants double payment by Sassa or the government.”

The agency urged the public not to share or entertain such misinformation, stressing that false claims can have damaging effects.

“We appeal to our beneficiaries to only rely on credible sources of information on our official social media pages,” Sassa added.

‘Verify before you share’

Sassa’s national spokesperson, Paseka Letsatsi, cautioned against the reckless sharing of unverified content.

“Before anyone can share any information pertaining to social grants, they must first verify its authenticity to avoid disseminating false information that may cause anxiety and stress to our beneficiaries,” said Letsatsi.

He said that the spread of fake news around grant payments has the potential to create confusion and mistrust among beneficiaries who rely on these funds for their daily survival.

ALSO READ: Sassa fixes social grant payment glitch affecting Capitec users

Millions depend on grants

According to Sassa, social grants remain the primary source of livelihood for more than 19 million South Africans.

The agency warned that misinformation not only misleads recipients but also causes “untold panic and stress” to those who depend on the monthly payouts to meet basic needs.

“We appeal to all South Africans to stop these acts and for our beneficiaries to be vigilant and cautious about the information they consume,” Sassa said.

ALSO READ: Elderly struggling to access Sassa social grants

Sassa grant payment dates:

Older Persons Grant – Tuesday, 4 November 2025

Disability Grant – Wednesday, 5 November 2025

Children’s Grants – Thursday, 6 November 2025

Sassa grant amounts:

Old Age (60-74 years) and Disability grants – R2 315;

Old Age (75+ years) Grant – R2 335;

War Veterans Grant – R2 315;

Care Dependency Grant – R2 315;

Child Support Grant – R560;

Foster Care Grant – R1 250;

SRD Grant – R370

NOW READ: These are the Sassa social grants payment dates for November