Sassa warns social grant beneficiaries against doing this one thing

Beneficiaries who change their bank accounts close to the agency's payment processing dates could miss the cut-off for the next payment cycle

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has urged social grant beneficiaries to avoid making unnecessary or frequent changes to their nominated payment methods and banking details, warning that doing so could result in payment delays.

Sassa said beneficiaries can choose how they receive their social grants, but frequent changes to banking information could put grant payments at risk.

Beneficiaries who change their bank accounts close to the agency’s payment processing dates could miss the cut-off for the next payment cycle, resulting in grants being paid later than expected.

The agency also warned that incorrect banking information or newly opened accounts that have not been fully activated and verified by the bank could cause payments to be rejected and returned.

This could leave beneficiaries without access to their grants until the issue has been resolved.

Sassa therefore encouraged beneficiaries to maintain stable banking arrangements wherever possible.

“A consistent banking relationship helps ensure uninterrupted receipt of grant payments and supports broader financial inclusion,” it said.

Sassa said stable bank accounts could also help beneficiaries build a reliable banking history and access formal financial services more easily.

Changes also put pressure on Sassa

The agency said frequent banking changes also create additional administrative pressure because it must verify every change to protect beneficiaries and public funds from fraud and identity theft.

“These verification processes require time, personnel and system resources,” Sassa said.

Repeated changes can also increase the number of enquiries and place additional pressure on Sassa service points and queues.

The agency said beneficiaries could help improve the efficiency of the social assistance system by only changing their banking details when necessary.

“By keeping banking details stable and only changing accounts when necessary, beneficiaries help ensure the efficient delivery of grants while allowing limited government resources to be focused on improving services rather than repeatedly processing and verifying the same information,” Sassa said.

Warning over loans and debit arrangements

Sassa also acknowledged that some beneficiaries may change bank accounts because of existing financial obligations, including loans and other debit arrangements.

However, it warned beneficiaries that changing their bank account would not remove their contractual obligations to lenders or other creditors.

“Changing a bank account does not remove a beneficiary’s contractual obligations to a lender or other creditor,” the agency said.

Sassa urged beneficiaries experiencing difficulties with loan repayments or other financial commitments to seek appropriate financial advice and engage directly with their financial institutions.

The agency said it remained committed to protecting the integrity of the social grants system while ensuring that the right grants are paid to eligible beneficiaries.