Several 8-hour power outages coming next week in these Joburg areas

According to the power utility, the interruption is necessary due to essential network maintenance work.

City Power has announced a series of planned electricity outages across several Johannesburg suburbs this weekend and next week as part of its ongoing maintenance and infrastructure upgrade programme.

The power utility said the outages, lasting up to eight hours each, are necessary to ensure network reliability and improve service delivery ahead of the festive season.

Emergency work is scheduled in parts of the city.

Affected areas:

John Ware

Christian De Wet

Dave Simpson

Ruimsig

Delta substations

Parts of Rosebank

Sunday outages to hit Mayfair

City Power reminded customers of a “planned power interruption at Mayfair Substation,” scheduled for Sunday, 2 November 2025, between 8am and 4pm.

The outage will affect the following areas:

Crown

Amalgam

Amalgam North

SABC 1–5

Homestead Park

Stella Road

Mayfair West

Richmond

Vrededorp

Brixton

Mayfair North

Vredepark

“During an outage, unplug all appliances to prevent inrush current when the power supply is restored,” the utility advised.

“This minimises the risk of network disruptions and ensures a continuous electricity supply.”

City Power confirmed that load shedding remains suspended until further notice.

NOW READ: City Power condemns attacks on officers and warns of deadly illegal connections

More cuts scheduled through the week

On Monday, 3 November, maintenance will be conducted at the Christian De Wet Switching Station between 8am and 4pm.

This will affect these areas:

Eagle Canyon Estate

JG Strydom Switching Station

Makro

Wilgeheuwel Switching Station

Florin Switching Station

The following day, Tuesday, 4 November, the Dave Simpson Switching Station, which supplies Discovery and Selwyn, will also undergo maintenance between 8am and 4pm.

On Friday, 7 November, residents in Ruimsig, Harveston, Aanwins AH, Honeydew and Little Falls will experience an interruption from 8am until 4pm due to maintenance work at the Ruimsig Switching Station.

ALSO READ: City Power on a mission to recover Hursthill’s R1.6b debt

Rosebank emergency works to replace old lines

City Power said it will also carry out emergency power interruptions in Rosebank to replace outdated overhead lines and connectors.

“This interruption is necessary as part of our ongoing commitment to improving service reliability,” it said.

Streets that will be affected in November between 8am and 5pm include:

Kent Street: Tuesday: 4 November

Hume Road: Wednesday: 5 November

Keyes Avenue: Thursday: 6 November

Oxford Road: Friday: 7 November

“For safety reasons, power will remain off until the upgrades are successfully completed,” City Power said.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and cooperation during this period.”

ALSO READ: City Power announces week of planned maintenance outages across Johannesburg

John Ware and Delta substations also scheduled

Customers in parts of Brixton, Mayfair and surrounding suburbs should also prepare for an outage on Sunday, 2 November at John Ware Substation, from 8am to 4pm, affecting Vorster, Malherbe, Lilian Ngoyi, Mahlathini, and Jennings streets.

A week later, on Saturday, 8 November, another interruption will take place at the Delta Substation from 9am to 5pm

Affected areas:

Doornfontein South

Abel Road

Claim to Central Street

Prospect Road

Wolmarans Street (East)

Nugget Street

Quartz Street and the surrounding areas

City Power urged residents to “always treat electricity supply points as live, as supply may be restored at any time”. It directed customers seeking further information to contact its call centre on 011 490 7484 or 0800 202 925.

NOW READ: 8-hour power outage coming to this Joburg area this week