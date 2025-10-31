Several Tshwane areas to face overnight water cuts next week

Rand Water to replace bulk meters, residents urged to use water sparingly

Residents in several parts of Tshwane are set to experience overnight water supply interruptions next week as Rand Water undertakes planned maintenance to replace bulk water meters supplying key reservoirs across the city.

The City of Tshwane announced that Rand Water will conduct the maintenance work during November, affecting multiple reservoirs, including Mooikloof, Erasmia, Valhalla, Heights High-Level (HL), and Heights Low-Level (LL).

“The City of Tshwane has received a notification from Rand Water about the planned replacement of water meters that the water utility must carry out during the month of November 2025,” the city said.

Scheduled outages by area

Each maintenance session is expected to last 14 hours, from 6pm to 8am the following morning.

The first shutdown will affect the Mooikloof Reservoir from 4 to 5 November, impacting the following areas:

Faerie Glen,

Garsfontein,

Mooikloof,

Moreletapark Extensions 9, 63, and 83,

Pretorius Park,

The Wilds, and

Valley Farm, among others.

Work on the Erasmia Reservoir will take place from 6 to 7 November, with water interruptions in:

Erasmia,

Christoburg,

Hoekplaats,

Mooiplaats, and

Sunderland Ridge Extension 25.

The Valhalla Reservoir will also undergo maintenance during the same period, 6 to 7 November, affecting Glen Lauriston, Valhalla, Monrick AH, and parts of Zwartkop.

Meanwhile, the Heights HL Reservoir, which supplies Pretoria West HL and LL Reservoirs, will be shut down from 11 to 12 November.

Areas expected to experience outages include Danville, Claremont, Groenkloof, Pretoria West, and Salvokop.

The Heights LL Reservoir, which feeds Iscor, Hercules East, and Hercules West Reservoirs, will also be worked on from 11 to 12 November, potentially affecting parts of Pretoria West and surrounding suburbs.

Other areas could be affected

The City has warned that “the upgrade may affect other areas not mentioned and the city apologises in advance if this occurs.”

Residents are advised to take precautions and store sufficient water for use during the shutdown periods.

“Customers are further informed that, according to Council regulations, the city will not accept any responsibility for any damage to household appliances as a result of a planned or unplanned service interruption,” it said

Water-saving appeal

The city also appealed to residents to use water sparingly during the maintenance period.

The city encourages residents to assist in conserving and using water sparingly by doing the following:

Do not water gardens,

Do not wash cars,

Do not clean driveways or pavements using hose pipes,

Do not fill swimming pools,

Flush toilets only when necessary, and

Close a running tap while brushing teeth.

