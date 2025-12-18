Six City Power contractors arrested for cable theft in Fordsburg

The six men accused are expected to appear in court on Thursday, 18 December 2025.

Six individuals linked to a City Power contractor have been arrested after being caught allegedly cutting an underground copper cable during an intelligence-driven security operation in Fordsburg.

City Power said the men were arrested on Reconciliation Day, 16 December, during coordinated patrols along Central and Main Reef Roads as part of intensified efforts to protect electricity infrastructure amid a sharp rise in cable theft, vandalism and internal security breaches since the start of the 2025/26 financial year.

Caught cutting underground cable

According to the utility, City Power’s Armed Response Unit intercepted the group while they were “actively cutting underground copper cable” during a routine patrol.

“When requested, the team failed to produce a valid work order authorising any excavation or removal of electrical infrastructure,” City Power said.

After verification, the Security Risk Management team confirmed that the documentation presented “only permitted pavement reinstatement and did not authorise trenching, cable cutting or removal”.

Inspectors found that nine separate sections of the underground copper cable had already been cut, totalling 24.5 metres of 185mm, three-core cable.

Tools typically associated with infrastructure sabotage, including cutting and digging equipment, were also found at the scene.

Repeat offence at same location

City Power said what made the incident particularly concerning was that the suspects were operating “under the cover of a legitimate contractor assignment”.

The same contractor had previously been intercepted at the exact location on 8 December 2025 under similar circumstances, when a copper cable was recovered and secured at a municipal salvage facility.

“Despite this prior intervention, the contractor unlawfully returned to the site,” the utility said.

Charges and arrests

The six men, aged between 18 and 54, include four foreign nationals and two South Africans. They face charges related to tampering with essential infrastructure and theft.

Since July 2025, City Power has recorded 142 arrests linked to infrastructure-related crimes. Five additional cases involving security guards are currently under investigation.

Incidents have been most prevalent in parts of the inner city, including Bree and Central, as well as service delivery centres such as Alexandra, Roodepoort and Lenasia.

City Power said the crimes often involve “forged or misused wayleaves, unauthorised subcontracting, and internal collusion”.

‘Gross violation of trust’

City Power chief executive Tshifularo Mashava said criminal activity linked to contractors undermines service delivery and public safety.

“City Power will not tolerate criminality, especially when it is disguised as legitimate work.

“The involvement of contractor-linked individuals in infrastructure sabotage is deeply concerning and represents a gross violation of trust,” Mashava said.

She added that the arrests highlighted “the success of our turnaround strategy aimed at addressing energy losses caused by vandalism, theft [and] illegal connections”.

Tougher controls and public vigilance

City Power said it has strengthened security through expanded armed patrols in high-risk areas, stricter verification of work orders and wayleaves, closer coordination with law enforcement, and tighter oversight of contractors and subcontractors.

Contractors found to be complicit face immediate blacklisting, contract termination, civil recovery processes and criminal prosecution.

The six men are expected to appear in court on Thursday, 18 December 2025.

Members of the public were urged to report suspicious activity involving electricity infrastructure on 011 490 7900.

