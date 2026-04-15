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Slight drop at the Vaal Dam: Here’s what level it’s at today

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By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

3 minute read

15 April 2026

01:38 pm

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The most notable shift in Wednesday's data was an escalation in releases from the Vaal Dam.

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The Vaal Dam wall is seen during a period of heavy rains, 3 January 2021. Picture: Michel Bega

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The Vaal Dam has slightly dipped after retaining the same level for two consecutive days.

However, the dam still remains above 100%, with water managers opening a spill gate on Wednesday.

Vaal Dam level eases slightly but remains above full capacity

South Africa’s Vaal Dam recorded a storage level of 102.78% on Wednesday, 15 April 2026, edging down from 103.04% during the two preceding days.

According to the latest data published by The Reservoir, a Water Resource Information Centre serving the Catchment Management Forums of the Upper Vaal Water Management Area, the dam has been running above full supply level since at least 13 April.

“Level: 102.78%,” the centre reported for Wednesday, noting that one sluice gate had been opened to manage the surplus.”

Inflows into the dam have remained relatively steady across the three-day period, registering 61.3 m³/s on Wednesday, down marginally from 62.5 m³/s on Tuesday and 64.2 m³/s on Monday.

Outflows spike sharply as operators respond to surplus storage

The most notable shift in Wednesday’s data was an escalation in releases from the dam.

Outflows were reported at 113.8 m³/s on 15 April, an increase from the 10.5 m³/s released on both Monday and Tuesday, when no spill gates were open.

The Reservoir recorded an outflow of 10.5m3/s for each of those days.

61.3m3/s inflow and Outflows at 113.8m3/s, were reported for Wednesday.

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Vaal Barrage water levels remain stable

Downstream at the Vaal Barrage, conditions have been stable, with only a modest decline in storage level.

The barrage stood at 7.3 metres on Wednesday, down from 7.5 metres on both Monday and Tuesday, according to The Reservoir’s data.

Outflows at the barrage reached 44.6 m³/s on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s outflow eased to 22.3 m³/s, while Monday’s figure was 22.6 m³/s.

Water temperature readings at the Vaal Barrage have fluctuated during this period.

The coolest reading came on Tuesday at 19.4°C, before rising to 20.1°C on Wednesday.

Monday recorded the warmest temperature of the three days at 20.7°C.

“Water Temp: 19.4°c,” the centre had noted for Tuesday.

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