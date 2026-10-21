Social Development warns of illegal treatment centres after Siyabuswa discovery

The department urged families and caregivers to confirm a treatment centre's registration

The Department of Social Development has warned families against admitting loved ones to unregistered treatment centres.

This follows reports of alleged abuse and degrading treatment at a suspected illegal facility in Waterval B, Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga.

It said reports that residents were allegedly chained and that children were present without appropriate safeguards are concerning.

DSD condemned the alleged abuse and reminded treatment providers that facilities must be registered.

“People seeking help for substance use disorders have the right to safe, professional and compassionate care,” the department said.

“Their vulnerability must never be exploited, and no practice presented as treatment can justify abuse, neglect or violations of human dignity.”

Unregistered treatment centres

The department said Section 19 of the Prevention of and Treatment for Substance Abuse Act, 2008 (Act 70 of 2008), prohibits anyone from establishing or managing a treatment centre unless it is registered in accordance with the law.

The requirement applies to facilities operated by private individuals, non-profit organisations and faith-based institutions.

“All centres must comply with prescribed standards and requirements governing the care, treatment and rehabilitation of service users.”

The department said the priority was to protect the rights, safety and wellbeing of those affected, particularly children.

It is working with law enforcement agencies and government departments to address the matter.

Social workers are facilitating assessments, providing psychosocial support and coordinating appropriate referrals. They are also supporting the safe reunification of affected individuals with their families where appropriate.

Families urged to verify registration

The department urged families and caregivers to confirm a treatment centre’s registration with their provincial department of social development before admitting a loved one.

They should request a valid registration certificate and consult a social worker for guidance on appropriate treatment options.

“Advertising, personal recommendations or religious affiliation should never replace proper verification,” the department said.

Families were also encouraged to remain involved throughout the treatment process and maintain contact with their loved ones. In addition, they should report concerns about their safety or wellbeing.

The department said allegations of violence, chaining, forced labour, neglect or degrading treatment must be reported to authorities.

Community members, traditional and religious leaders, and organisations that refer people for treatment were urged to help identify and report suspected unregistered facilities.

Suspected illegal operations should be reported to the nearest Department of Social Development office. Meanwhile, allegations of abuse or other criminal conduct should also be reported to the police.

Social workers can assist families

The department acknowledged the distress and uncertainty families may experience when seeking help for loved ones struggling with substance use disorders.

It said social workers at local departmental offices could provide information about registered treatment centres and appropriate referral pathways. Furthermore, they can provide information about available support services.

“Recovery requires dignity, compassion, accountability and professional care,” the department said.