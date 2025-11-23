South Africa concludes G20 presidency, becomes IBSA chair

South Africa takes over from Brazil.

As South Africa concludes its G20 presidency without the presence of the country meant to receive the baton, it steps into the role of IBSA chair.

It takes over from Brazil.

The India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Dialogue Forum was established more than 20 years ago to promote coordination among the three countries on global issues, enhance trilateral cooperation across sectors, and provide a broader framework for South-South cooperation.

South Africa hosted the IBSA Summit this weekend, a decision made at their November 2024 summit in Brazil.

This weekend’s summit was hosted “with a view to consolidating trilateral cooperation, strengthening the IBSA Fund and enhancing the group’s role as a privileged forum for coordination in favour of global governance reforms”.

Shaping the global agenda

Ramaphosa addressed the summit on Sunday, saying although the world is changing “rapidly” and “dramatically”, the IBSA countries were ready to be part of global change and to work for a better future.

“India, Brazil and South Africa are not merely participating in global economic governance, but are working to shape the global agenda,” said Ramaphosa.

“IBSA stands as a testament to the durability of principled, constructive cooperation. Our grouping affirms that diversity is not a fault line but a source of strength.

“It reminds us that collaboration among equals is indispensable to global peace, prosperity and stability. Our cooperation is grounded in the daily realities of our people.”

IBSA priorities

The IBSA priorities include climate action, which seeks to deepen cooperation on just energy transitions, food and health security and ensuring that the benefits of technological progress are shared equitably.

“We must position ourselves as co-architects of a more representative and responsive multilateral system,” said Ramaphosa.

“The structural fault in the global economy – the growing gap between the rich and the poor and deepening poverty and underdevelopment – can only effectively be addressed through a new paradigm of inclusive economic growth.

“Through initiatives like the IBSA Fund, we continue to demonstrate the practical value of our association, particularly in the assistance we provide to those most in need.”

G20 summit

South Africa successfully hosted the G20 summit in the absence of the United States. US President Donald Trump announced months ago that his country would not be represented at the summit due to false claims of a white genocide.

The US then made a U-turn and informed South Africa that it would send a delegation to the G20 Summit closing ceremony.

However, the delegation would not participate in the summit; it will attend only for the official handover of the G20 presidency.

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola on Saturday confirmed that Ramaphosa would not hand over the G20 presidency to a junior official.

South Africa will assign a junior official to hand over the G20 presidency to the US, treating it the same way it has been treated.

“Now that they have assigned a chargé d’affaires, we have said the Department of International Relations and Cooperation has an equivalent official, hence we have agreed that we will do the handover. We will do it at Dirco’s offices any time on Monday. Arrangements will be made on an appropriate date when they can come and we do the handover of everything. As Dirco, we are very much ready, we are prepared,” Lamola told the media.

Ramaphosa said on Sunday that he hoped the next G20 summit would be held on a mutually agreed date.

