South Africa, Saudi Arabia boost tourism ties to ease pilgrim journeys [VIDEO]

For many South African Muslims, the pilgrimage is a once‑in‑a‑lifetime journey, often requiring years of saving.

South Africa and Saudi Arabia have taken a decisive step to strengthen tourism ties, focusing on improving the experience of South African pilgrims and Umrah visitors travelling to the kingdom.

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille hosted Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al‑Rabiah, during his official visit to South Africa on Wednesday, 9 September 2026.

Pilgrimage

The discussions centred on practical cooperation to ease pilgrim journeys, expand connectivity, and build a broader tourism relationship between the two nations.

For many South African Muslims, the pilgrimage is a once‑in‑a‑lifetime journey, often requiring years of saving.

Tourism

De Lille said the engagement was about more than logistics – it was an opportunity to deepen tourism links

“South Africa and Saudi Arabia already have an important connection through the thousands of South African Muslims who travel for Hajj and Umrah. We now have an opportunity to build on that relationship by encouraging greater two‑way travel, strengthening connectivity and introducing more Saudi travellers to the diversity of experiences that South Africa has to offer.

“As part of our approach, South African Tourism will also build seasonal packages that we can market to Saudi travellers,” De Lille said.

Watch Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille talking about Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al‑Rabiah’s visit here:

Pilgrims challenges

The visit allowed Minister Al‑Rabiah to meet with de Lille and representatives of the travel and tourism sector and hear directly about the challenges facing South African pilgrims.

Discussions focused on facilitating pilgrim journeys, supporting the transition to digital services, strengthening coordination with tour operators, and finding practical solutions to existing obstacles.

The two sides agreed to establish a joint working group to follow up on recommendations and strengthen cooperation.

They also committed to encouraging airlines in both countries to explore increasing flight frequencies, helping facilitate the movement of pilgrims, Umrah visitors, and other travellers while boosting connectivity between Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

Addressing concerns

Minister Al‑Rabiah underscored the importance of listening to South African pilgrims

“Last year, around 56 000 South Africans travelled to the kingdom for Umrah, an increase of approximately 10% compared to the previous year. This growth means a great deal to us.

“Our priority is to listen to South African pilgrims, Umrah visitors and service providers, understand their needs, and work together to make their journey more accessible, seamless and enriching,” he said.

Picture: Tourism Department

Saudi arrivals

Arrivals from Saudi Arabia to South Africa have also grown significantly, rising from 5 461 in 2021 to 24 942 in 2025. Al‑Rabiah said this reflects a deepening connection

“Travel brings people closer together. Hajj and Umrah have connected South Africa and Saudi Arabia for generations, and we look forward to building on this historic connection to further strengthen the relationship between our two countries.”

Cooperation

Beyond pilgrimage, the ministers discussed opportunities for closer cooperation between the tourism sectors of both countries.

This includes destination promotion, skills development, and showcasing South Africa’s rich Islamic heritage and halaal tourism offering.

The visit forms part of ongoing efforts by South Africa and Saudi Arabia to deepen cooperation, strengthen people‑to‑people ties, and continuously enhance the experience of South African pilgrims and Umrah visitors.