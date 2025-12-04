‘For now, we will take a commercial break’ -Presidency shrugs off US G20 snub

The US has cited several reasons for not wanting South Africa's participation at the G20 summit next year.

The Presidency says South Africa will take a “commercial break” for now and wait for the United States (US) to hand over the G20 presidency to the United Kingdom in 2027 before resuming G20 activities.

This after the United States went against the G20 declarations adopted in Johannesburg, for all countries to participate in all summits “on an equal footing”.

Declaration 121 reads: “We reiterate our commitment to the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation and its continued operation in the spirit of multilateralism, on the basis of consensus, with all members participating on an equal footing in all its events, including summits, in accordance with international obligations.”

However, the United States says it will not allow South Africa’s participation at the next G20 summit on its soil.

United States takes over G20

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio pointed to the current government’s policies, which he claims discouraged investment and drove South Africa’s “most talented” citizens abroad.

“Racial quotas have crippled the private sector, while corruption bankrupts the state,” Rubio said.

“As South Africa’s economy has stagnated under its burdensome regulatory regime driven by racial grievance, it falls firmly outside the group of the 20 largest industrialised economies.”

ALSO READ: GDP increased for fourth straight quarter as economic activity increases

He further cited false claims of targeted violence against Afrikaners, which he claims “has become embedded as core domestic policies”

“Its former Ambassador to the United States was openly hostile to America. Its relationships with Iran, its entertainment of Hamas sympathisers, and cosying up to America’s greatest adversaries move it from the family of nations we once called close,” said Rubio.

‘Reasonable efforts’

Rubio further accused South Africa of blocking his country’s inputs into negotiations and “reasonable” faith efforts to negotiate.

“The politics of grievance carried over to South Africa’s Presidency of the G20 this month, which was an exercise in spite, division, and radical agendas that have nothing to do with economic growth. South Africa focused on climate change, diversity and inclusion, and aid dependency as central tenets of its working groups.

“[South Africa] routinely ignored US objections to consensus communiques and statements and blocked the US and other countries’ inputs into negotiations. It actively ignored our reasonable faith efforts to negotiate. It doxed US officials working on these negotiations and fundamentally tarnished the G20’s reputation. South African officials have denied this.

“For these reasons, President Trump and the United States will not be extending an invitation to the South African government to participate in the G20 during our presidency. There is a place for good-faith disagreement, but not for dishonesty or sabotage,” continued Rubio.

READ MORE: Minister: ‘SA had to respect all G20 guests, not bend to US changes’

The G20’s reputation was not tarnished, as Rubio claimed, as leaders sang South Africa’s praises upon the conclusion of the summit last month.

Congratulations to my dear friend @CyrilRamaphosa and his team for this G20 Summit, the first ever on the African continent. Hand in hand as we look ahead to the French G7 Presidency! pic.twitter.com/U0eqCtjYeX — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 23, 2025

RELATED: Trump’s proof of ‘white genocide’ in SA contains images from Democratic Republic of Congo

‘Commercial break’

The SA presidency appears to have changed its tune from insisting on attending the G20 summit in the US, to backing down upon realising it is fighting a losing battle.

“About this time next year, the UK will be taking over the G20 Presidency. We will be able to engage meaningfully and substantively over what really matters to the rest of the world. For now, we will take a commercial break until we resume normal programming,” said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Wednesday.

“It is regrettable that despite the efforts and numerous attempts by President Ramaphosa and his administration to reset the diplomatic relationship with the US President Trump continues to apply punitive measures against South Africa based on misinformation and distortions about our country.”

He further told TimesLive that South Africa will not lobby other countries to boycott the summit either, as that would be “counterproductive”.

This comes amid claims that the US is erasing content related to South Africa’s G20 presidency on official platforms since taking over.

Attempts to access the G20 declarations on the official website on Thursday morning were unsuccessful, as the page displayed a message citing technical difficulties.