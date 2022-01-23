Zareef Minty gets surprise endorsement from US actor

Brian Sokutu

What do South African businessman Zareef Minty and global American Disney superstar David Henrie have in common?

Both are young, fledgling business leaders that have made huge strides with their endeavours.

Henrie recently congratulated Minty on the launch of Newsworthy, his latest empire with interests in marketing and public relations.

From being the youngest member to sit on the board of Pan African investment company AfriBiz Invest to writing books and building his PR interests, Minty’s business growth continues to soar.

AfriBiz Invest is investing in the continent’s strategic sectors, with a focus on infrastructural space. Founded in 2005, the company has a diversified portfolio that creates an optimal balance between investment return and future growth for stakeholders.

Minty’s newest enterprise

In taking to Instagram to announce the launch of Newsworthy, Minty – a Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list-maker, said: “I am proud to announce my new baby, Newsworthy.

“Expect innovation and high quality service from this agency. We want to compete with the best in the world and we will.”

Minty later shared a video as an Instagram story – something which prompted Henrie to the South African entrepreneur well for his new platform.

“Congratulations to my friend Zareef on the launch of your new platform Newsworthy.

“I wish you all the best in South Africa. You are going to innovate Africa,” said Henrie.

Better known for his role as Justin Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place with co-star Selena Gomez, Henrie, an actor, writer and film director, has also starred in films such as Little Boy and Walt Before Mickey.

Minty has been ecstatic after receiving a string of endorsements and messages from local and international celebrities.

“It has been so humbling to see people support this dream,” Minty told The Citizen.

Minty, who will be running Newsworthy with business partner Chris Glass, said they want grow the company’s footprint in the Middle East over the next few years.

“We already have a footprint in the UAE (United Arab Emirates), but on a small scale.

“We want to expand in the whole of the Middle East. We really like the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait,” said Glass.

Modesty, eagerness to learn from others and being over-zealous in achieving his objectives are among key attributes that have propelled Minty to greater heights in life and in business.

For Minty – a Wits University LLB graduate – it all began when he started his first business, selling personalised T-shirts to the public while still at high school in the North West town of Klerksdorp.

This was before moving to Johannesburg to pursue a law degree at Wits University.

Little did everyone know that years later, the mover and shaker would be listed on the prestigious Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list, make the Mail & Guardian Top 200 list, and win the title of One Day Leader Season 4, watched by millions.

Minty has over 22,000 followers on Instagram, where he shares daily motivational content and entrepreneurship tips to help the youth.

His first book, Empire, is a self-help motivational book.

