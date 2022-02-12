Rorisang Kgosana
Premium Journalist
5 minute read
12 Feb 2022
6:00 am
Special Features

Tshwane council speaker Makwarela tells story of the dark times after he was ousted by the ANC

Rorisang Kgosana

The ANC 'destroyed my life. In a space of two months, I lost everything. I lost my two houses and my cars because of them'.

City of Tashwane's newly elected speaker, Dr. Murunwa Makwarela at the Tshwane House council chambers, 26 January 2022, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
After being pushed out of the ANC by his fellow comrades in 2012, the party he joined in his university days in the ’90s, Dr Murunwa Makwarela finds himself back in the capital’s metro – but this time taking the big seat, as the newly elected speaker of the City of Tshwane. Sitting for his first formal interview after his appointment last week, Makwarela, the Congress of the People’s (Cope)regional chair, also the party’s only member in the city’s council, exuded boldness, gratitude and passion. Raised by a strict and orderly father, who was a prison warder, and a soft-spoken...

Read more on these topics