Hein Kaiser
Journalist
4 minute read
14 Feb 2022
6:26 am
Special Features

IN PICS: A hidden haven in the heart of Boksburg

Hein Kaiser

They may be invisible to rat-racers, but they are not nobodies.

A community of around 30 people find refuge on a widow's property in Boksburg. Photo: citizen.co.za/Hein Kaiser
Count your blessings. There’s really a lot to be grateful for. Boksburg resident Ronel appreciates what she has, and it’s not very much. Along with her family and people she has taken in over the years, the 40-something widow shares her bush-squat property with about 30 people. The settlement is at the end of a rubbish-strewn dirt road, well hidden behind bush and trees, adjacent to a small stream. A few hundred metres away is a major arterial road. At Ronel’s house, some of the residents work for a living; others beg on street corners. But somehow everyone fends for...

