Hein Kaiser
Journalist
3 minute read
22 Mar 2022
9:02 am
Special Features

‘I want to fill stadiums, not cars’: Aspirations of the singing petrol attendant

Jeremiah Sibiya is unassuming, somewhat shy, but whenever he talks about music or singing, the glint in his eye is obvious.

Shell petrol attendant, Jeremiah Sibiya hopes to move into the music industry. Picture: Hein Kaiser
A microphone should replace a petrol pump in Jeremiah Sibiya’s hand and the forecourt should make way for a stage. One day soon it probably will. Sibiya has become known as the singing petrol attendant and until his big break arrives, he plans on injecting a bit of sunshine into customer’s lives when they fill up at the service station where he works in Parkdene, Ekurhuleni. He is unassuming, somewhat shy, but whenever he talks about music or singing, the glint in his eye is obvious. There is true passion here and the warmth of his personality draws people into...

