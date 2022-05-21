Marizka Coetzer
21 May 2022
Freedom fighter ‘Maggie’ Moonsamy loves defending human rights

She has served in various organisations including the for social development on the development of policies such as the Children’s Act.

Magdalene Moonsamy
Sometimes, looks can be deceiving. With her baby-blue jacket, high heels, and red lipstick, it was hard to imagine Magdalene Moonsamy, aka comrade Maggie, was an admitted attorney of the high court. Her biggest love was Western Sahara. Moonsamy served on many organisations’ boards and the Solidarity Forums of Western Sahara was by far her favourite. “I love the desert,” she says. Moonsamy, who spent some time in Palestine, says if you thought what you watch on TV is shocking, you had to be there to experience it. “Even the children were used to it. We could be sitting down...

