Amonge Sinxoto’s Blackboard Africa prepares youth to address continent’s problems

At the age of 15, Sinxoto established Blackboard Africa and has been using this platform as vehicle to improve and create social change in the lives of the youth in her community.

Amonge Sinxoto: Speaking up for the youth
Youth SA Activist and Founder of Blackboard Africa Amonge Sinxoto pose for a photograph at her home in Johannesburg, 7 September 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Young people need to find their voices and celebrate their identity, says Amonge Sinxoto, a 21-year-old youth activist and founder of Blackboard Africa, who aims to redefine the African youth narrative. Through youth-led projects, the young activist defines herself as a social architect. “I am someone who is invested and interested in building our society and who is actively working at that, in building the kind of world I aspire to see,” she says. “I am also a writer, public speaker, the founder of this nonprofit company and now I am also a children’s author.” Sinxoto grew up in the...

