Called to rescue mining sector

Has industry’s back and sees training as a transformation tool.

Thabo Mashongoane works tirelessly to develop a skilled workforce to help save South Africa’s declining mining sector. Mashongoane is CEO for the Mining Qualifications Authority (MQA), the body responsible for skills development in the mining and minerals sector.

At the MQA, he ensures that the country has the skills needed to “grow sustainably, transform meaningfully and compete globally”.

Commitment to youth training

Most of the positions he occupied involved training young people to prepare them for the workplace environment.

“As CEO of the MQA, I am tasked with ensuring that South Africa’s mining and minerals sector remains competitive, safe and inclusive through sector-specific skills training,” he said.

His expertise, accumulated from various fields over the past three decades, makes him one of the prominent leaders tasked with saving the mining industry.

“Mining remains a key contributor to South Africa’s GDP, but its long-term sustainability depends on a workforce that is skilled, safe and future-ready.”

Under Mashongoane’s leadership, the MQA has strengthened its partnerships with mining houses, educational institutions and the government to ensure skills training is relevant and responsive.

Impact at the MQA

Since he joined MQA about four years ago, learnerships, internships and artisan development initiatives have grown in scale and quality, delivering real results in terms of employment, productivity and safety outcomes.

Furthermore, Mashongoane sees training as a tool for transformation and started his career in the early 1980s as a fitter and turner apprentice in the automotive industry.

Before occupying leadership positions, he worked as a TVET (technical and vocational education and training) college lecturer, quality assurance instructor and as a lecturer in engineering trades.

“This experience gave me a deep appreciation for the rigours and dignity of technical trades, a perspective that continues to influence my leadership philosophy,” he said.

Academic and operational leadership

After his bosses recognised his natural leadership abilities, they elevated him to head of division at a technical institution, managing 16 trades and leading a multidisciplinary team.

“In 1997, I was appointed a lecturer at a technical college, a role that expanded my influence. I became deputy CEO of a further education and training (FET) college [now TVET], where I was responsible for academic operations and student support services across multiple campuses.”

“This gave me first-hand insight into the challenges facing South Africa’s vocational colleges, from outdated curricula to misalignment with industry needs.”

Global experience and recognition

Mashongoane played a foundational role in shaping South Africa’s technical education frameworks during a pivotal period in the country’s democratic development.

After years at the department of education, he moved to the department of employment and labour, where he served as executive manager of the National Skills Authority (NSA).

“In this role, I was advising the minister on national skills policy and strategy, monitoring the performance of Setas, and ensuring that skills development was effectively governed and strategically aligned with South Africa’s economic goals,” he said.

“In 1999, I was focusing on large-scale policy integration, research and national programme coordination – deepening the link between education and employability at a systemic level.”

Mashongoane has led study exchanges to Canada, Japan, Malaysia and Italy and is a recognised thought leader on vocational education and technical skills development. He grew up in Maboloka in North West, where he attended school.

Roots, family and educational achievements

He has four siblings, and they were raised by their mother, who ensured they received an education. Mashongoane obtained qualifications in educational management, human resources, business management, business administration, teaching and technical fields.

His latest qualification is a post-graduate diploma in monitoring and evaluation, design thinking and innovation.

As one of the prominent members of the Living Gospel Church, Mashongoane goes to church every Sunday.

Additionally, as one of the elders, his role includes encouraging young people to take education seriously.

