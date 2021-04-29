Ramaphosa concedes and obfuscates at Zondo commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday told the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture how corruption took a great toll on the South African society and its economy – eroding constitutional values and undermining the rule of law. On his first day of testimony before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Ramaphosa said the ANC’s approach to corruption over the years was due to “a recognition of the extent to which some ANC leaders and members were advertently and inadvertently complicit in corrupt actions”. “As a consequence, the extent to which corruption contributed to practices of patronage, factionalism and the manipulation of organisational...

President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday told the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture how corruption took a great toll on the South African society and its economy – eroding constitutional values and undermining the rule of law.

On his first day of testimony before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Ramaphosa said the ANC’s approach to corruption over the years was due to “a recognition of the extent to which some ANC leaders and members were advertently and inadvertently complicit in corrupt actions”.

“As a consequence, the extent to which corruption contributed to practices of patronage, factionalism and the manipulation of organisational processes within the ANC is a matter of record.

“The recognition of these facts does not mean that the ANC is itself corrupt, or uniquely affected by corruption.

“It is for these reasons that the ANC’s 54th national conference in December 2017 resolved to support the establishment of this commission.

“The ANC has taken this position knowing that it would find itself placed under great scrutiny and that the process of examining these matters would likely be difficult and painful for the ANC,” said Ramaphosa.

The depth of graft within the party manifested itself “in weak and pliable branches, vote buying and gatekeeping, factionalism and even open conflict”.

“This provided fertile ground for state capture and corruption.

“Differences over whether, indeed, state capture existed, its extent and form, and what should be done about it, contributed to divisions within the NEC [national executive committee] and other ANC structures,” he added.

Corruption, Ramaphosa said, was not a new phenomenon in South Africa.

“The apartheid system was morally and systemically corrupt.

“Not only did its legal provisions appropriate to a small minority the assets and resources that rightfully belonged to all South Africa’s people, but there was also a prevailing culture of corruption within the apartheid state, state-owned enterprises, private business establishment and Bantustan administrations.

“The advent of democracy in South Africa was an opportunity to make a decisive break with that past,” he said.

Ramaphosa failed to elaborate on interventions he had introduced, but promised to come up with details on measures taken by the party on his final day on the stand.

This followed a question by Zondo: “What happened to SOEs when there were boards in place?”

Responded Ramaphosa: “There was massive systems failure.

“People were put in positions to advance certain agendas, some of it was so hidden that you could not see the pattern.

“We are now turning a new page. We want focused and capable people. “We will now be scrutinising candidates and no longer be appointing people who have agendas.”

Asked about questionable donations the party and bribes its leaders received from events management company Bosasa, Ramaphosa said: “It did happen – one of the anomalous events.”

Commenting on the sidelines of the commission, Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen said: “There was a bit of obfuscation and a bit of a spin today.”

