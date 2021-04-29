Brian Sokutu
29 Apr 2021
Ramaphosa concedes and obfuscates at Zondo commission

Ramaphosa admits his party is corrupt as ‘a matter of record’, but then plays the apartheid card and fails to elaborate on ways he claims he introduced to address it.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein, 28 April 2021 appearing in his capacity as president of the ANC. Picture: Neil McCartney
President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday told the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture how corruption took a great toll on the South African society and its economy – eroding constitutional values and undermining the rule of law. On his first day of testimony before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Ramaphosa said the ANC’s approach to corruption over the years was due to “a recognition of the extent to which some ANC leaders and members were advertently and inadvertently complicit in corrupt actions”. “As a consequence, the extent to which corruption contributed to practices of patronage, factionalism and the manipulation of organisational...

