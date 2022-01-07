Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
7 Jan 2022
5:30 am
Premium

Bell-Pottinger weaponised mistrust, so Guptas could loot

Brian Sokutu

Bell Pottinger sowed racial divisions in the country by exploiting societal problems and grievances – using phrases like “white monopoly capital” and “radical economic transformation”.

Disgraced British public relations firm Bell Pottinger may no longer be in the picture, but South Africa could inthe future still be reeling from the impact of the agency’s narrative that has polarised society along racial lines – decades after the fall of apartheid. Hired by the Guptas – an Indian family who siphoned billions of rands out of SA at the height of state capture during the Jacob Zuma presidency – Bell Pottinger sowed racial divisions in the country by exploiting societal problems and grievances – using phrases like “white monopoly capital” and “radical economic transformation”. Those who criticised...

Read more on these topics