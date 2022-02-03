Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
3 Feb 2022
5:02 am
Premium

State Capture findings leave Zuma and allies bruised

Expert says Zuma and allies "will say they are being targeted and victimised. I won’t be surprised if they challenge the Zondo report, they have a lot at stake.”

Zuma faces 18 charges and 783 counts of fraud‚ corruption, money laundering, and racketeering – while Thales is facing four counts. Photo: File
Jacob Zuma and his radical economic transformation (RET) faction are expected to defend themselves tooth andnail against the damning findings of the State Capture Commission reports. They have to do so to mount a significant challenge, not only to the whole concept of state capture – which has damaged the image of Zuma in the eyes of many – but also to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC’s elective conference in December. Prof Susan Booysen said on Wednesday, the RET would always find a crutch to walk with even when they had no legs to stand on. “They will say...

