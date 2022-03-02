Eight reasons why Zondo wants Nomvula Mokonyane prosecuted for corruption

Thapelo Lekabe

The Commission of Inquiry into allegations of State Capture has recommended that former Cabinet minister Nomvula Mokonyane be investigated and prosecuted for corruption.

The commission, chaired by acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, on Tuesday evening released the latest installment of its report submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

State capture report part 3

The report recommends that Mokonyane should be investigated by law enforcement authorities and prosecuted in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, surrounding bribes she allegedly received from the corruption-accused company, Bosasa.

Zondo is calling for Mokonyane’s prosecution due to “clearly extensive attempts by Bosasa and its leaders, through various forms of inducement and gain, to influence Ms Mokonyane in her position as a member of the national executive, the provincial executive and office bearer in organs of state”.

ALSO READ: Mantashe seen by Bosasa leadership as ‘brilliant connection’

Evidence before the Zondo commission showed that late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson provided Mokonyane with financial and other forms of assistance because of her influence in the ANC and government circles, as the company sought to secure lucrative government tenders.

Mokonyane is currently the ANC’s head of organising and a member of its powerful decision-making body, the national executive committee (NEC).

She served in various senior roles in the executive at national and provincial level as the premier of Gauteng, minister of water and sanitation, minister of communications and deputy minister of environmental affairs.

Evidence

Below is a summary of how Mokonyane allegedly benefited from Bosasa, according to the Zondo commission:

1. Mokonyane’s 40th birthday bash

Bosasa funded the venue, catering, hire of chairs and other items, a large volume of alcohol and birthday gifts for Mokonyane’s 40th birthday party in 2003. The party was held at the Victorian Guesthouse near Bosasa’s office park in Krugersdorp, Gauteng.

Mokonyane denied at the Zondo Commission that the birthday party was sponsored by Bosasa, even though former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi testified that the company played an extensive role in arranging the party.

The former Cabinet minister claimed the event was a surprise birthday party organised by her late husband, and that he never mentioned anything to her about the costs for the party.

She later told the commission she was embarrassed by the revelation that Bosasa paid for the event, saying it was inappropriate.

2. ‘Lavish’ Christmas gifts

Bosasa provided lavishly for Mokonyane and her family’s Christmas needs, which included large volumes of cold drinks, alcohol that included premium whisky and brandy, as well as, various kinds of meat and braai packs.

Mokonyane denied that Watson saw to her family’s Christmas needs and that she ever received the items from Bosasa.

3. Birthday gifts

Bosasa provided Mokonyane and her PA, Sandy Thomas, with birthday gifts or hampers – valued between R700 and R1,500 – every year. Mokonyane denied knowingly receiving these gifts.

4. R50,000 monthly payments

Evidence before the commission showed that Mokonyane allegedly received a monthly payment of R50,000 from Bosasa.

Agrizzi testified before the commission that R50,000 would be packed and delivered to Mokonyane on a monthly basis. The former Bosasa COO said that he was present on at least two occasions when cash was given to Mokonyane by Watson at one of her homes.

Mokonyane denied ever receiving such payments.

5. Hired cars for Mokonyane’s daughter

Bosasa hired cars for Mokonyane’s daughter, Katleho, when she was on vacation in South Africa from her university studies in China.

Agrizzi testified at the commission that he provided assistance to Katleho with regards to hiring vehicles for up to three months at a time when she was back from China. The costs would range between R80,000 and R150,000 “because there were additional issues such as accidents [she got into] and demands” made.

Mokonyane said the gratifications received by her daughter were due to Watson’s close relationship with Katleho, and claimed that Watson made use of her daughter’s services because she was fluent in Mandarin.

6. Funeral for Mokonyane’s son

Evidence showed that Bosasa covered a range of the expenses for the funeral held for Mokonyane’s son. These included the hiring of the marquee, air conditioning, printing of memorial pamphlets and refreshments.

But this was denied by Mokonyane, who told the commission if Watson paid for the funeral expenses, she did not request him to do so.

7. Security installations

Bosasa also provided security installations to Mokonyane’s homes and attended to maintenance problems and issues with the security system on an ongoing basis at her homes.

Mokonyane also denied this and indicated that such equipment would have been provided by the state.

She also denied that maintenance work at her homes was done by Bosasa, telling the commission her family had their own service providers and if any services were provided, this was arranged by her late husband without her knowledge.

8. ANC events founded by Bosasa

Bosasa funded and arranged catering and other aspects of several ANC events and rallies after requests made by Mokonyane.

Mokonyane told the commission she never approached Bosasa for funding, nor did she instruct Agrizzi to cater for any ANC rallies.

But she could not deny that Bosasa supported the ANC, that ANC elections operations were held at the Bosasa office park or that the company helped with lunch packs for party volunteers.

Mokonyane claimed that she couldn’t have facilitated the funding as this was handled by the ANC treasurer-general. She also said she saw nothing wrong with Bosasa supporting the ANC when it had government tenders.

NOW READ: False invoices, money laundering, bribes: How Bosasa captured the powerful